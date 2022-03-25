Recently, I heard someone say, “I am going to watch a special about serial killers to calm myself from the news.”
I have a murder story to tell you. When I wrote earlier about old-time newspaper personals that I read and saved, I omitted a good one. One lady described herself as a “Christian Bombshell.” Those two words are not anything one would expect to hear used together. One denotes prayer and Bible, the other a stripper pole. I wondered how she dressed for church. But then I met a Christian Bombshell in an unexpected way. Now, to the murder story. Get as comfy as you can because murder takes a toll.
When I was a little girl, I spent a great deal of time at my grandmother’s home. My aunt and uncle LeniG and Spencer were about the same age as I was, so we palled around together as brother and sisters.
Down the country road a piece from my grandparents was a country store. It had bottle caps on the ground that would crunch under your feet as you walked between the Texaco gas pumps. “Colonial is good bread,” marched across the screen door at an angle. Inside, it was dim and cool with a wooden floor. Coca-Cola, Grapettes and Orange Crush were in the cooler. Bologna and cheese sliced by the pound, lemon jumble cookies in a clear Lance container. Ubiquitous old guys sitting on a bench outside the store discussing the world.
The owner of the store, Ms. Dalia, lived across the road in a big plantation home named Cherry Grove. I attribute this house to my lifelong love of big, old houses. And why I choose to live among them here on the Avenues.
Now, the scene is set. Here’s what happened. There was a small whitewashed wooden house not far from the store. Different families had lived there over the years.
One day, Genevieve Broussard moved in with her two young sons. I don’t know about the Christian part with Genevieve, but she was definitely a bombshell. Word was, she came from down around Sulphur, La.
Genevieve wore leopard-print petal-pushers and backless high heels even when she was planting flowers. I was mesmerized by her shimmery dangling earrings. All I had ever seen were my grandmother’s “ear bobs” made of pearls and rhinestones.
One winter night, we had all gone to bed and woke to a pounding on the door. My grandmother got her shotgun and went to see what was going on. Genevieve was shouting, “Please, let us in! We are running for our lives.”
After opening the door and getting them settled with quilts and chicory coffee for Genevieve and cocoa for the boys, the story began to unfold.
Seemed like there was a Mr. Broussard from down around Sulphur also. He had “tracked them down.” And, oh, what a meanie was he. My grandmother cut her eyes at the boys. They had their heads down. Genevieve continued, “I took the boys to Jackson to a movie and then the Redwood for chili hotdogs. After we were at home and in bed, I looked out and saw Broussard’s truck! We ran out the back down to your house.”
We looked out. Sure enough, an unfamiliar truck was parked outside her house, but no man was seen. Grandma put the boys to bed with Spencer and settled Genevieve on the daybed. None of us slept. We were expecting mean old Mr. Broussard to come thundering down to our house.
But the night was peaceful … well, except for my grandpa’s whistling snores. We were used to that.
When the sun came up, the truck was gone. So, it was safe for the three of them to return home.
Our day began as usual, shelling butterbeans on the porch. My thumbs stayed sore for years. But wait! What in the world? The sheriff and several deputies were zooming down our road. They stopped at Genevieve’s. Had mean old Mr. B returned? Where was his truck?
Remember Ms. Dahlia? She had also been at the Redwood getting a chili dog with her decades-long sweetheart Dr. A. B. Finley. They had seen Genevieve get into a car with an unknown man. She had stayed there quite awhile, her boys left to their own devices in her Chevrolet.
Grandma went down to the store to see if Ms. Dahlia knew anything, with Spencer, LeniG and I hot on her heels.
Ms. Dahlia surely did know what was going on.
About that time, the sheriff walked into the store and told us Mr. Raydell Broussard lay dead on the living room floor of Genevieve’s house. Her story was that he came in drunk and her oldest boy, age 12, shot his dad out of fear.
Grandma asked, “How could that truck disappear?”
“That is a good question. We had better look for it.”
As soon as the sheriff left, Grandma said, “Those poor boys.” And Ms. Dahlia said, “I guess I need to tell the law what I saw last night at the Redwood. She left out asking us to watch the store. Oh, boy, lemon jumble cookies here I come.”
I will fast-forward to how this all turned out.
Mr. Raydell Broussard was a good, hard-working man trying to track down his sons. His wife had once again taken them to parts unknown.
When he got a tip and arrived outside the house, Mr. B was shot point-blank when he walked through the door. He had been lying in a pool of blood the entire night while Genevieve slept under my great-grandma’s counterpane. This is the part that has been repeated and discussed for years by my family.
Back to our story. Mr. B’s truck had been pushed down into the hollow behind the store. “Why she went to that trouble when his dead body was right there inside the door?” Grandma said, “Genevieve didn’t think very far ahead, it seems.”
You may be wondering, did she go to Parchman to pick cotton and wear no dangly earrings? Were the boys placed with an older loving couple in a good home?
No, that did not happen.
Genevieve started “going with” the sheriff. He ruled it self-defense right there. The boys were sent to a school for bad children. Bless their hearts.
The house was torn down because no one would rent it with a permanent blood-stained floor.
But, y’all, every time I drive down that road, I see the empty field where that house stood. Things like that stay with a soul.
•
Marilyn Deaton writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives on the Avenues in Laurel.
