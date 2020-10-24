In a first for its usual breast cancer awareness event at Brown Circle, the Laurel Housing Authority launched a parade through the neighborhood loop on Thursday, Oct. 15, and included Mayor Johnny Magee, Laurel first-responders and more.
Kids and parents came to their doorsteps to wave as local leaders, such as Magee and Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, floated by in a socially distanced procession. The three grand marshals — Libby McRae, Mary Horne and Marshall Duncan — are breast cancer survivors. The Laurel Housing Authority partnered with other local groups to gather for the event and spread information on health screenings to observe Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The idea originated with Brown Circle property manager Charlotte Williams of the LHA. While the LHA usually holds a Pink Up event featuring speakers on the neighborhood’s basketball court, Williams wanted to organize a parade so people could space out per COVID-19 guidelines.
The event was a success, said Williams, who wore a pink wig that afternoon. In fact, the streets were lined with pink balloons and ribbons, and parade vehicles were decked out in kind.
“We are just celebrating our breast cancer survivors,” Williams said. “We decided with COVID-19, we wanted to do something a little different. This is not only for our residents but the community — these events are important.”
Grand Marshal McRae is proof of that. She said it was an October screening challenge that led to her breast cancer diagnosis.
Partners for this event included the Laurel school district, Family Health Center, the Laurel police and fire departments and DJ Transit. The groups set up a booth to hand out informational pamphlets.
Ailrick Young, executive director of the LHA, also said the parade was organized out of caution.
“These events are important because they bring about the awareness of protection, and they can educate the community and our residents on taking the necessary precautions and maintain their health,” he said. “They are key in getting that early detection for people and educate people as far as what to look for and where to go to get screened.”
Call 601-425-4651 for more information on the LHA.
