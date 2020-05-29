My husband and I drove to Moss on April 29 this year to see the tornado damage. I was shocked and saddened to see the devastation.
I lived in Moss with my family in the years 1948-54. We lived in what we called “the little red house.” Mother had lived there when she was a little girl. The little red house stood a little south of Moss in Jones County, just below the Jones and Jasper county line.
At that time, Moss still had a railroad and railroad depot. It also had a cotton gin, and the trains stopped and picked up the cotton bales from a loading platform beside the gin and carried them to the mills. Much of the land around the town was planted in cotton. My dad raised cotton. My brothers and sister and I helped hoe, chop and pick the cotton. We looked forward to getting enough picked for a bale. Having a truckload meant we got to ride on the cotton to the gin. Then, while the cotton was being ginned, we played on the bales. There were many bales covering the front area from the gin to the road. The area where the bales were seemed larger than a football field.
On the north side of town was what we called the overhead bridge. It was a metal and lumber bridge that was built for the cars to drive over and not have to cross the train tracks. It was such a steep incline that many a car would stall and the driver would have to roll back to the bottom and start the climb over. It was a fun pasttime to stand on the bridge and watch the trains pass under.
At that time, Moss had two stores — the Nickelson’s store and the Jones’ store. I never had occasion to go into the Nickelson’s store, but my mother said it was some type of hardware store. Mr. Jones’ store was a grocery store and gas station. Mr. Jones had a policy of carrying people on the books or giving credit. The people could pay once a month or at crop-gathering time. It seemed that it always fell my task to walk, about three miles, to the store for some needed item. I really didn’t consider it a task but fun to walk to the store. Sometimes Mr. Jones would give me a penny pack of candy, and that made the walk even more enjoyable. My brothers and sister never knew about the candy … I always made sure to eat it before I got home.
Moss also had a post office during that time. It was a little building with the post office in the front and living quarters in the back. There were mailboxes that people could rent. I was too little to reach our mailbox, but Mrs. Chadwell, the post lady, would gladly hand me the mail. She was an older lady and her husband was in a wheelchair. Mrs. Chadwell would buy food items from my older brother Bud. In season, he picked dewberries, plums and mayhaws to sell. Sometimes he caught fish or killed wild rabbits and Mrs. Chadwell bought those also. Bud used the money to buy soft drinks and candy bars to share with me and my brother and sister. He also used the money to buy gun shells and other hunting and fishing supplies.
There was also a school in Moss at that time. The school bus driver would not come pick me and my siblings up for school because we lived in Jones County. The Jones County school was about 10 miles away at Shady Grove, but the Moss school was only four miles away from our house. We could attend the Moss school, but we had to walk, come rain, sleet or snow. My mother worked at the Laurel shirt factory and, in the winter months, my dad did carpenter work or mechanic work. Mother woke us each school morning before she left for work, and then we had to dress ourselves and walk to school. We always had chores to do after school, and they had better be done when our parents got home.
Until the Easter Sunday Tornado on April 29, 2020, the two lasting and stable structures in Moss were the two churches. I attended the Church of God with my parents and siblings, but when summer came, my siblings and I attended Vacation Bible School at both churches. We were happy to listen to the Bible teachings that were given, but we found the craft activities most enjoyable.
The preacher at the Church of God was also a carpenter, and he made most of the crafts for Vacation Bible School. The children attending painted the items as their craft activity. One year, we had so many craft items on the last day that we could not carry them home, so dad gave us permission to drive the farm tractor to carry the items. The tub fit snug and served the purpose. We thought we were something special riding on a tractor to Vacation Bible School. To my knowledge, no other children got to do this. We received lots of looks as we drove through town. My older brother drove the tractor and my other brother and sister and I sat on the tractor finders. Looking back at that time, I now understand that it was the stuff that was important to us as children, but it has been the teachings that have supported us in life.
During those years, Moss had its unique little barber shop. The barber shop was an old log cabin. It had no lights or electricity. The barber came to town only on Saturdays. He used manual clippers to cut hair. When he squeezed the handles together and released them, the blades moved back and to and cut the hair. My brothers strongly objected to going there for cuts. They said the barber pulled out more hair than he cut. They liked going to Laurel, where the barbers used electric clippers.
Saturday nights at that time in Moss were not dull. We had a tent movie that came to town and set up in an empty area beside Nickelson’s store. The owner of the movie had a large wooden body on the back of his large truck, and the projector was set up in the back facing out, so when he backed the truck to the front of the tent, he could project the movie on the screen at the back of the tent. He could also lift a flap on one side of the wooden truck body and sell tickets, popcorn and soft drinks. The people sat on wooden boards in rows in the tent facing the screen. The boards were fastened to metal frames that had to be stepped over when entering or exiting a row.
The whites sat on the left and the blacks and native Americans sat on the right. That was just the way it was. We had no say and did what we were told to do. We all had to sit and wait for dark to come before the movie would start and show up on the screen. Everyone used the waiting time to talk and visit. The movie operator then came around and took up the tickets just before starting the movie. If someone had slipped in under the sides of the tent, they were caught without a ticket and asked to leave. It was daylight when we walked the three miles to town but dark when we walked home after the movie. We walked with our neighbors and discussed the movie on the way home. We were not afraid, but from time to time, some smart aleck who would run on ahead and hide in a bush would jump out and try to scare us.
I moved from Moss with my parents in the fall of 1954, but I visited my aunt and uncle who lived in Moss from time to time. Gradually, I saw my Moss go away. First, it was the railroad depot, the railroad and the overhead bridge that went, then the barbershop, NIckelson’s store and the cotton gin were gone. And on a trip some time back, I saw that the post office was no longer there and metal mailboxes stood where it had once been. Houses were built where the cotton fields once were and trees grew in the place where the railroad had once run. I felt disappointment, but then I considered it to be just the signs of the times.
But after the tornado, when I rode through the place where the town of Moss had once been and I saw the destruction, I felt an empty place inside me. It felt like the passing of a very dear friend. I called my brother in Texas and told him what I had seen at Moss, and at the end of our conversation, he said, “Then all that’s left of Moss is our memories.”
Yes, that is true. The Moss that we knew is gone. So, I say, “Farewell, dear friend. Thanks for the memories.”
I pray for a new Moss to rise up from the rubble and serve the people who now call Moss home.
