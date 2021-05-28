I had a 10 a.m. doctor’s appointment today. I’ve gone to this clinic for years. I walked in and gave my name and birth date. Yes, things looked different, but I’m used to things not looking the way they used to.
Entire streets, roads and exits have moved, so what is a different look in a medical clinic? The parking area was different, but I was proud of my ability to go with it. Can’t stay stuck in the past.
The receptionist told me I did not have an appointment, which I knew good and well I did. I come here every three months, Ms. Receptionist, and here is my paper to prove it. She pointed to a sign saying, “Some Other Clinic, Not Mine.”
I left with as much dignity as possible while the young woman behind the desk made puppy-dog eyes at me. (Poor old soul, I’ll never get that way.) Yes, I can read expressions. It’s a benefit of having lived this long.
I carefully drove on down the street. One clinic after the other. They all had parking areas and all had porticos and all had big front doors. I circled the block. Then, like White House Press Secretary Jean Psaki, I “circled back.” I am happy to report I arrived at the right place.
Readers, I should have gone home. I had to pick up my cat from the vet in a town south of Laurel. Kitty and I were apprehended and detained before we could get back home. My last brush with the law had been on a rainy, humid day in August a few years back. According to the officer, I remained too long in the turning lane by Ellisville First Baptist Church. No matter that I had moved over to allow the policeman riding my bumper to go around me.
As we drove along, Kitty was howling because she had a cone of shame around her head. Despite the distraction, I kept noticing a kid on a bicycle wearing a bike helmet and bike shorts. I was traveling in a line of cars, and it crossed my mind the young man should really get out of the road. Oddly enough, he appeared to be motioning for me to pull over. I was expecting him to maybe alert me to a problem with my car.
The first thing he said was, “License and insurance.” Then he said, “YOU BLEW PAST ME GOING 32 MPH!” It will not come as a surprise that I got tickled. That was such a mistake. I did not mean to disrespect, but who would not have laughed?
Then I made it worse. Since he looked younger than my teenage grandson, I said, “Oh, Honey, I am sorry.” He took exception and barked, “My name is “OFFICER ________.” I thought he said his name was AUSTIN. So, I started off, “Austin, I didn … ” Friends, his name is OFFICER _______. I left with a speeding ticket for going 32 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. No idea how he arrived at that number. I saw no radar device on his bike. But, then, I was going at a high rate of speed.
When I learned the fine would be $302, I decided to challenge it in court. One of my sons is an attorney, my brother is an attorney and I spent many years working for attorneys. So I argued my case from my “vast” legal knowledge. I won the case and, as I left, others were trying to get me to stay and argue theirs as well.
In case I have given the impression I am making light of any police officer, there is no profession that I appreciate more. Chief Tommy Cox and Sheriff Joe Berlin do an outstanding job keeping Laurel and Jones County safe, and we are blessed to have them. With all of the criticism and lack of support for law enforcement, I hope we all go out of our way to pray for and support our friends in blue. To Chief Cox and Sheriff Berlin, I will do my best not to cause any more trouble on the roads.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
