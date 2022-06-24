Y’all have your iced tea or your Dr Pepper? I have a story for you.
Since I have outed my entire family and several of my friends as outright loons in my stories, I am going to recount a recent day. It began with me having to fight the mental health system. Literally. Fight. As in pulling on my friend “Sue” while Pine Grove’s very determined van driver pulled the other way.
I had left Sue at a med- ical clinic in Laurel. She only had paperwork to sign. Sue had been re- leased from Pine Grove several days prior. I needed to go to the bank while she was at Jefferson Medical. We agreed she would sit on the bench outside should she finish before I returned. When I drove back, to my horror, Sue was yelling, “I’m not going back!” The driver was pushing Sue through the van doors.
I ran, as much as my ridiculously old, arthritic self allowed, to rescue her. The Pine Grove lady was nothing if not determined. She pulled Sue one way while I pulled the other. All this time, Sue was yell- ing, “I’m not going back!”
About that time, a wom- an came out and calmly walked over to the trans- port van and waited for the fight to move out of her way before boarding.
The driver did a dou- ble-take, dropped Sue like a hot potato and climbed into the driver’s seat as
if nothing had occurred. Away they went back toward I-59 South.
Poor Sue; poor Marilyn. We were sweating and exhausted. “Whew!” Said Sue: “I thought I was a goner.” I replied,
“I thought I was a goner myself. Let’s get you back home.” I was actually thinking, “Let’s get me back home.”
Finally saved from commitment to a mental-health facility, we stopped at DQ for a Dilly Bar, because what else does one do after a fight with a medical transport official?
Sue wanted to go into Southern Antiques before leaving downtown. I didn’t think either one of us was fit to mingle with shop- pers, but OK. Round and round we circled down- town looking for a parking spot. Good news: town has no parking places. Bad news: Marilyn can’t walk very far. Sue really didn’t need to be among normal citizens just yet.
I went over to the Dollar General, which had plen- ty of available parking. That’s the store where Sue shopped on her first outing since her mental basket turned upside down and needed a little rest along with a variety of mood stabilizers.
We had a high old time at the Dollar General. Check- ing out was not much fun, as neither of us could get our cards to work, but fi- nally a 12-year-old helped us and all ended well. As soon as we hit Magnolia Street, one of my front teeth started throbbing. (I originally wrote “my front tooth,” but that made it sound as if I only have one tooth in the front. Readers, I have a full complement of front teeth). One of them had gone from throbbing into high alert within minutes. I had to get to a dentist.
I know you can’t just walk into a dental office and expect to be seen. I counted on crying in the waiting area long enough that someone would take pity. Or they could be dis- gusted enough to call me back. Either would serve my purposes.
It was a very long wait, and I was having more pain. Sue stirred from
her nap and suggested we drive to North Mississippi and see Lew. “I know he would at least give us some pain drugs.”
“Sue, first of all, there is no ‘us’ needing pain drugs.” Furthermore, “Us” can’t just walk in the dental practice of a classmate we have not seen since the early 1970s and announce we are here for drugs. Or a new tooth!
To be honest, by the
end of the second hour of waiting, I was tempted to actually contact our un- suspecting old friend and ask him to meet us halfway with pain drugs.
About that time, I was mercifully called. I must have been high on laughing gas when I agreed to what happened next. When I staggered out of the chair and looked in a mirror,
I saw something shiny. Shiny, shiny! I saw gold.
I had a gold tooth! In the front! I was going to have to buy an Escalade and get a tattoo! I had bling in my mouth. My hip-hop career awaited. I should have just stuck a “Tic Tac held in with spearmint gum” in my mouth.
The sweet assistant explained my actual crown, a porcelain tooth, would be in later. For now, gold it was.
I took comfort from the fact I was no longer in pain, nor did I have to prevail on an unsuspecting dentist in North Mississippi who once attended Laurel city schools.
I’m sorry to tell you this, but I am still waiting on my new tooth. And my gold one fell out. I have it stuck back in with spear- mint gum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.