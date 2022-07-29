Marilyn Deaton

Recently, I was asking my 10-year-old granddaughter why she would not sleep upstairs in her bedroom at my house. She will only do that if her brother is here also. Her answer was, “It’s scary.”

Sounds reasonable. That is why I cling to the side of a king-sized bed while she sleeps soundly with a dozen or so “Stuffies.” Never could she have survived my bedtime ritual at her age. Someone we will call “Mother” for privacy would enter my bedroom every night. She would pull closed the Priscilla’s and remind me, “Pressing masking tape across the window panes, then quietly thumping with a screwdriver causes the glass to peel away. Then, a big hand can reach in and unlock the window and step right into your bedroom.”

Marilyn Deaton writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives on the Avenues in Laurel.

