Mississippi in May. The air is deliciously heavy with honeysuckle, sweet olive and magnolias. Purple wisteria droops heavily over wrought-iron fences, azaleas providing a frame.
Remember the last day of grammar school each May? Freedom! Daphne Park pool, bike riding, exploring new trails looking for the best plums, popping tar bubbles as real summer began to show up.
Yes, Young Reader, tar-bubble popping while sitting on the curb in front of a friend’s house was entertainment. After lunch of a bologna sandwich and grape Kool-Aid, it was time to slam the screen door and run out to get your pal. By that time, the steam was fairly rising off the asphalt making for the best tar bubbles.
In my case, “pal” was Debbie (Tipton) Yoder, now Dick’s wife, mom to Lew and Dax and grandmom to three sweethearts. We lived across the street from each other. One of the new “subdivisions” being developed was called College Heights. That was our playground. The beauty of it was all the new homes being built. Tip and I had the best playhouses.
As soon as one house was completed, we would move on to the next one under construction. The summers of fun we had in those half-finished houses!
Another of our favorite activities, when we weren’t popping boiling tar bubbles, was playing dress-up. Somehow we had acquired two organdy evening gowns. One was daffodil yellow, the other robin’s-egg blue.
How many Miss America pageants did we have? All it took to be crowned was to switch dresses and take turns walking down the driveway with a bouquet of ligustrum.
After a Hayley Mills movie appeared at the Arabian, we added a talent portion. Each time the newly intended Miss America sang, "Let’s Get Together Yeah Yeah Yeah.” Every time.
Eventually, my mother would call for me to go round up my younger brother. I could always find him at the “dirt road” — now Ole Miss Drive. No doubt there are still matchbox cars underneath the pavement.
One fall, after the hot summer was a memory, I came home from school to find daddy in the backyard frantically digging a hole, our cocker spaniel watching every shovel full of earth being thrown over daddy’s shoulder, my mother wringing her hands. Mother explained to me that nuclear war was about to throw down and we were to get in the hole. It was apparently expected to be a bomb shelter.
She went on to say Freckles, who cocked his ears and growled at the mention of his name, would not be joining us nor would “anyone else.”
My severe claustrophobia can be marked from that exact moment. I was staying out with Freckles. But she was not having any such nonsense. We were getting in the hole, but not you, Freckles.
I now know the Bay of Pigs situation stood down, but I guess no one thought to tell me. Until years later when we moved from that house, the hole was in the backyard. It stood as a reminder that, as the saying goes, “Any day above ground is a good day.”
I hope you have a good day in these uncertain times. Make sure the children are riding bikes and running in wildflowers. That will be the memory they carry.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
