A couple of years ago, I was on the coast to see my grandson’s Gulfport ballgame. I had some time before I had to be there. “Lamb’s Tires and Oil Change” caught my eye and didn’t appear too busy.
I whipped in to get my car’s oil changed. They took my car keys and said, “Name?” I had just been thinking of the movie “Silence of the Lambs,” so without pause, I said, “Clarice.”
The instant I said it, I realized I had not said “Marilyn.” That’s not right, that’s not my name. But “Clarice” took a seat in the waiting area. Then I thought about my debit card, which would have to be seen for payment. Nowhere on the card does it say “Clarice.”
“What if they don’t accept my card?” I thought. “I will write a check!” But then remembered the name “Clarice” does not appear on my check.
I was counting my cash when I heard, “Clarice, your car is ready.” It was a long walk to the window thinking about rules of Homeland Security and penalties for giving false information. They guy gave me the bill and I handed him my debit card. I was tensed up as I was waiting for Homeland Security to lead me away. He handed my card back and thanked me for my business. That was it!
“Clarice” continued on to the stadium. I was paying cash for my ticket and was ready to say my real name. About that time, my grandson’s girlfriend walked up. I grabbed her arm and said, “Aubrey, do not let me say my name is Clarice.”
The ticket lady barely glanced at me, much less asked me anything. As we walked to the field, Aubrey said, “Ms. Marilyn, why would you say your name is Clarice?” I told her, “Naturally, because of 'Silence of the Lambs.'”
I didn’t go into it further. It was hot. A school friend walked up and Aubrey said to her, “This is Jake’s grandmother.”
As I was walking away, I heard her tell the friend, “I would have introduced you to Jake’s grandmother, but she is mixed up and I didn’t know who she wanted to be.”
Worse was to come.
The next day on the way home, I was apprehended and detained driving through one of our small towns between Laurel and Gulfport. I noticed a kid on a bicycle was keeping up with me. He had on a bike helmet and bike shorts motioning for me to pull over. I was traveling in a line of cars and it crossed my mind the youngster should really get out of the road. He continued motioning for me to pull over. Being suspicious, I normally would not have obeyed, but I did pull over. It was daytime and people were everywhere.
He came to my window and I was expecting him to possibly alert me of a problem with my car. Oh, no. License and insurance.
He said, “You blew past me going 32 mph.” It will not come at a surprise that I got tickled. I had with me one of my pups howling, trying to get into my lap and a guy on a bicycle accusing me of “blowing past” him at 32 mph.
Readers, that was such a mistake. I did not mean to disrespect. Who wouldn’t have laughed? Then I made it worse. As he looked younger than my oldest grandson, Jake, I said, “Oh, honey. I’m sorry.”
He took exception and barked that his name was "Officer Somebody." I thought his name was Austin. “Austin, I didn’t ...” I left with a ticket for going 32 mph.
No idea how he arrived at that number. I saw no radar on his bicycle. But then I was going at a high rate of speed.
The ticket was going to be $300. I asked for a court date. The ticket was dismissed by the judge. All those years working for lawyers paid off.
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
