Hello to you, the socially-distanced. Here we are straight out of the Westerns I used to watch with my dad.
You remember. Pa Cartwright would gallop into Dodge City and there, nailed to the front of a dusty, wooden house would be the dreaded sign: “Quarantined.”
It seemed ominous, to which I can now attest, it is indeed ominous.
It took a good little while for me to accept we are having a pandemic. I am adept at training my mind to refuse to allow some things to take hold. But when I saw basic-item shelves were ravaged all over town, I hastened to return home to prepare.
The first thing I did was take a chintz-bordered chalkboard and write QUARANTINED. Then I hung it on the front door. No reason home decor should suffer.
Then my son started texting me, “Mom! Do not go out! You are old and sickly! Our roles are now reversed and I am now telling you what to do!”
I thought, “Goody gumdrops.” If I am supposed to take his role, I shall now do exactly what I please while assuring him I am doing as he says.
One of the things I’ve done during this time of enjoying only ourselves is making lists. It makes me feel as if I am accomplishing things. No, none of them are “crossed off.” I have to figure out what the lists mean. For instance, I have the word “worm” written down. No idea.
Those of us who had Mrs. Fairley in Senior English at Watkins in the 1960s and ’70s were taught to be organized. “An uncluttered mind is a clear mind.”
“If you play fairly with Fairley, Fairley will play fairly with you.”
To this day, when we, her former students, went on to colleges, our instructors told us our education from R.H. Watkins was equivalent to having been to a community college.
And I assure you, if you sat in Mrs. Fairley’s classroom, you speak perfect grammar.
Last month, I said I was going to tell about my daddy digging a hole in the backyard to make a bomb shelter. I will save that story for less dramatic times than these.
I want us to be cheered. I am going to tell you how the REAL EASTER BUNNY came to live here at my house on the Avenue.
One day, I was reading an advert paper. There, in bold ink, was the ad, “Two Rabbits For Sale. Pet or Dinner.” I had to get these rabbits or they may be someone’s dinner. When I called the number, a man said he would deliver the rabbits.
I called home and said, “In 20 minutes, a man will arrive. Give him $20 and take the cage.”
I hurried home to find two big beautiful rabbits, very meaty, hopping around the laundry room.
“Emma, Edgar,” I cried. “Welcome!” They did not come with names, but I name everything.
To my granddaughter’s delight, Emma and Edgar loved the grassy backyard. They lived a happy life being not dinner.
One day, Edgar was nowhere to be found. Several days passed. Then “7" arrived and ran to the backyard. “Where is Edgar, Gigi?” I replied in an excited voice, “You are not going to believe this, Edgar was chosen as the Easter Bunny!” I was near delirium from excitement. This was a wonderful privilege bestowed on our Edgar. She was thrilled Easter morning with the special note in her basket.
I hear the screen door slamming, so it is time to get out the popsicles. Hoping to see you all out and about soon in our Hometown.
•
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
