Here we are in the season when Laurel puts on her fancy clothes. Some days, after a spring rain, those majestic green leaves seem like emeralds glittering in the sunshine.
Today, I am going to tell you the story of a particular tree. Get your coffee or Dr Pepper ready.
Bordering the back fence outside this house is a small strip of land with a ditch running through it. On that land was a giant oak tree. Last summer, that tree crashed through the wooden fence into the backyard. It took out that section and, along with it, a Scotsman swing.
Looking at personal survey lines and the City of Laurel looking at its, both showed the land, thus the tree belonging to the city. Mayor Johnny Magee’s office made sure the tree was removed and that part of the fence replaced in a timely and courteous manner. The Scotsman swing my grandchildren had spent many happy hours in was, I suppose, collateral damage.
There is an identical swing in the big magnolia tree in the front yard. Some of you may have seen Alex and Caroline playing in it. I had a pen-and-ink drawing of them doing just that. These days won’t last forever — their laughter in a wooden swing under that old tree.
`Every spring and summer, that strip of land is overgrown to the point snakes are a factor. Prepare to gasp here: At one point, they made their way into the house under the piano. Earlier this month, I tried to contact the appropriate city office to request they come mow. There is also a rat problem because the people on the street this land faces use it as a dump pile.
The nice young woman I spoke to after being told “wrong department” a dozen times, was also not the correct city department. She was, however, very nice, took notes and said she would get it to the “right place.”
Sometime later, “Right Place” called. “I have your complaint here,” she said. It was a request, but no doubt it is filed as a complaint. Then her next sentence, said with a space between each word so that old people as myself could understand were: “The city owns the TREE but not the LAND.”
I had pulled over into the parking area behind the Presbyterian church to answer the call. When she said the city owns the tree but not the ground its roots are in, I thought, “Come now, Jesus!”
Normally, this is when I would be overcome with laughter. But, y’all remember in early February when after my first Pfizer vaccine I had COVID and Type A flu simultaneously? There has been a not-so-smooth aftermath that has made me, let’s just say, not feel like laughing. “Right Place” continued to repeat the city owned the tree but not the land.
Then I was told the city owns the ditch and one side of the land adjacent to the street, but not the land closer to the house. For every year until now, a courteous lady from the city named Polly sent a crew to keep it mowed. No problem.
So, the city did come and mow the strip of land between the ditch and the street. But the land that is closest to my house, where the tree fell, remains overgrown with its snakes and rats. The last thing “Right Place” said to me was, “No one knows what they are doing.”
I know what I am doing. Round Up.
But, wait! Mayor Magee heard the concerns and all is well. And this is another good thing about living in Laurel.
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public and never-ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
