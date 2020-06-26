The only time my mother liked having company was when the Mormons came by. She would stand behind the door checking through the glass side panels. When they got to the Peeping Tom’s house, she would put her hand on the knob and swing the door open just as the unsuspecting earnest young men reached up to knock.
This was because she did not want the brass doorknocker smudged.
Once they appeared, she whipped up her King James Bible and began to preach. A side note: When I got to college and studied Shakespeare, I had no trouble with comprehending Elizabethan English, the language of the KJB.
All the women in my family were preachers, not because they attended any seminary, but because it was their very nature. They knew things. While I sat under GeeMama’s dining room table playing with the cat, these lessons were imprinted on my mind as deeply as the Catechism taught by Dr. Tucker and Mrs. Christian.
“Make sure your baby’s white hightops are never scuffed” … “Sunday dinners require fresh cut camellias floating in a cut glass bowl” … “Always starch white tablecloth and linen napkins.” I think of this while my family eats pizza off of the cardboard.
Aunt Grace was the expert on home repairs. Her plumbing advice: “Put a wad of light bread in the hole in the pipe.” I am here to tell you, sticking light bread in 100-year-old pipes does not do the trick. Ask me how I know.
Once, an accomplice and I salvaged a zinc claw-foot tub. Aunt Grace insisted it was perfect for an upstairs bathroom in an old house we were renovating.
It had been a complicated affair, with ropes and pulleys getting it up there. A few days later, we were on the porch sipping lemonade with plenty of Godchaux sugar. Suddenly, that bathtub crashed through the ceiling and landed in the middle of the front room.
Unperturbed, Aunt Grace dabbed her lips and said, “Now that’s style! That’s how to make an entrance.”
Another aunt we called “Goose” was an expert on fine china. Pack yourself a snack when Aunt Goose started on the Royal Albert.
None came close to my own mother, however. She had a Bible verse for every situation. The verses always backed up a point she wanted to make. Mainly, the verses had to do with cleanliness.
I would say, “I am leaving now!”
Mother: “Cleanse first the cup and the platter.” (Matthew 23:26)
Me: “Here are the Delchamps groceries.”
Mother: “And when you come from the market, until they are washed you eat not.” (Mark 7:4)
Mother: “Put away your evil doings from mine eyes.” (Isaiah 1:16)
So, I put my evil doings from her eyes as I headed to the Original or Rebel drive-in theaters.
Teaching or preaching to my own sons was more succinct: “Give your chair to an older lady or gentleman” … “Look the person in their eyes when you shake hands.”
Of course, now we are not supposed to shake hands. It is hard to be Southern and be distant socially, even if it is just a few feet away.
The great aunts and mother would have been perfectly happy with our new normal. They would love it. They were devoted to staying home. They avoided the public as much as possible. It would not have changed their lives one bit. “Finally, the world has seen the light!”
Underneath that dining room table, I heard tales I didn’t understand until I was older. Things about suspicious deaths and questionable parentage and who had a fruit jar of whiskey hidden in the tree out back.
I began writing down the stories I remembered and, eventually, I had boxes full. I would take a Sears catalog and cut out pictures to go with each story. I spent happy hours on the floor of my bedroom arranging paper rooms depicting how I imagined things looked.
I no longer have my written stories or the great aunts or my mother. But they are forever stored in my mind.
“The Lord God has given me the tongue of those who taught that I may know how to sustain in words those who are weary.” (Isaiah 50:4)
My wish for each of you is that you are sustained in these times by all that has been taught to us.
“Be ye kind, one to another.” (Ephesians 4:32)
Now, I have joined the ranks of Old Ladies Who Preach.
Marilyn writes true adventures about people, pets, the public, and never ending home repairs. She lives in Laurel.
