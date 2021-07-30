Remembering my dad, the Rounder
I have written here about my mother and her, uh, unusual takes on life. But my dad had his own ways also. He was partial to one particular boy who would come over and take me out on occasion.
One day, Daddy said, “Marilyn, you weren’t rude to (Insert Name Here), were you?”
“No,” I assured him.
Then he asked, “Why doesn’t he come by anymore?”
“You would have to ask him. I would like to know too,” I responded Daddy thought a minute then said, “I am sure he will realize the error of his ways.
You are a very ...”
I interrupted, “I am a plain, ordinary girl and there is a school full of girls.”
Decades later, while we were reminiscing, I mentioned what his favorite caller had done with his life.
Daddy said, “Good for him! Now, refresh my recollection on why you stopped seeing him.”
I leveled my gaze at him and replied, “Because, he stopped coming to get me.”
Still unable to accept such a bright young fellow would not have seen all of his daughter’s spectacularness, Daddy said with certainty, “I am sure he was devoted to concentrating on his studies.” “That is exactly it, Daddy.” My dad fixed the bikes for my young brother’s friends.
He made furniture in his workshop with the radio tuned to a ballgame. He was obsessive about fire and insisted on everything being unplugged before we left the house. His home office was so neat, his files had files.
I never heard him curse, though my brother disagrees. Nor did I ever hear him say a bad word about anyone. However, at my older son’s Ole Miss graduation,
I heard that deep guttural sound that Billy Bob Thornton made in "Sling Blade."
I looked as he pointed to the keynote speaker’s name on the program. When the esteemed gentleman began speaking, Daddy rose to his feet, turned his back to the podium, clasped his hands behind him and stood there for the duration of the speech. Hissing “sit down, Daddy” did no good.
I still use the old-fashioned terms he said frequently: “Ned in the fifth reader,” “Gather your plunder” and “Calf rope.” He woke me up every morning with a tall bottle of cold Coca-Cola but called it “a belly washer.”
Daddy grew up on a farm in Copiah County and moved to Laurel to take a job with Luther McGill when I was 6 years old. Until I left for college, I would wake in the night with his hands around my neck, checking to make sure I didn’t go to sleep wearing a necklace. He was sure I would strangle myself.
When my mother was bordering on one of her meltdowns, he drove me around Laurel, making up stories about families of mice who lived in the bottom of the old street lights on 5th Avenue. He taught me my times tables, how to drive and how to pray. He took me each year to pick out my Christmas doll and assured me Santa would get the message.
I write about Harold Deaton, my dad, because he would have been 93 this month. He was a writer and played any type of musical instrument. His band was “Buddy and the Rounders.”
He was Buddy. I have several of his LPs. Eddie Arnold and Chet Atkins were his favorites.
This isn’t a humorous column or a particularly interesting one, but I wanted to write something special for him. He was special to me.
