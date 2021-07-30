Dear Albert:
Hello Albert,
I have a question regarding the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville. The current
courthouse was built in 1908, according to a historical marker at the site. Was the previous courthouse at the same site?
If not, any idea where it was located?
Signed,
William
Dear William:
You sure stumped old Albert, so I took your question to the honorable Judge
Wayne Thompson, who is a plethora of knowledge when it comes to the current courthouse in Ellisville. He provided me with the photo (at right), which he believes is an Ellisville Courthouse that predated the current one, however he did not know where it was located or if it was the one that was used immediately before the current courthouse was built.
Upon further investigation, which took me from Mr. Jimmy Bass at the Veterans Memorial Museum to the Laurel Library Genealogy Department to Ellisville City Hall and, finally, to Ellisville Attorney and Justice Court Judge C. Grant Hedgepeth, I think I finally was able to track down an answer.
It is reasonably clear that the courthouse that immediately proceeded that current 1908 version of the Ellisville Courthouse was at the same location as the current courthouse and most of the people
I talked to believed that it burned down in the early 1900s. Thanks to Grant, we also now know that the original Ellisville Courthouse was located in what is now known as Old Ellisville, and the site is not only owned by Grant’s family but is nothing but a patch of woods now. If you want to go see that patch of woods, you would take Tuckers Crossing Road to the Tallahala Bridge and take a right and then an immediate left and that is where the Old Courthouse Square in Old Ellisville was located. This would have been the court- house used during the Civil War.
To the best of Grant’s knowledge he believes that sometime in the 1870s it was torn down and courthouse No. 2 was built on the site where the current 1908 version now sits.
Dear Albert:
I love to golf at Dixie, but I’m not very good at it. As you can imagine, I end up yelling “Fore” a lot as my ball sails onto the tee boxes of the unlucky who happen to tee off anywhere near me. But why “Fore?" I shout it because I’m supposed to but why not shout, “Heads Up” or “Watch Out”?
Signed,
Dixie Duffer
Dear Dixie Dufer:
I feel your pain as I too have never excelled at the game of golf. In regard to your question, it seems that the origin of the golf term “fore” has never been agreed upon.
What does seem to be universally acknowledged is that the term was first used in 1878 Scotland, as a warning cry to people in front of an errant golf shot.
There are three plausible explanations for the origin of the term “fore."
1. Because golf balls were expensive in the 1800s, golfers employed “forecaddies” to stand where the ball might land in order to reduce the number of lost balls. It is probable that golfers would call out to their forecaddies after striking the ball to let them know it was headed in their direction. In time, this was likely shortened to “fore."
2. A second explanation derives from the day when muskets were used in the military. When rank after rank would fire their muskets, it is speculated that the term “fore” was shouted to warn those in front to keep their heads down.
3. The final explanation derives from a similar warning. In this one, the term “Ware Before” was used by the English during the Siege of Leith in 1560 to once again warn gunners to stand clear. However, the theory that “Ware Before” was shortened to “fore” and then used by golfers 300 years later seems a bit far-fetched to me.
Frankly, I think the only real plausible explanation regarding the origins of the golf term “fore” is the shortening of the world “forecaddie,” since we know for a fact that both golfing terms were introduced in the mid 1800s.
Dear Albert:
I recently finished a three volume Civil War set written by the great historian Shelby Foote, who by the way is from Greenville. I’m wondering what Mr. Foote thinks about all of the Confederate Statues what have been torn down across the country.
Signed,
Jim from the county
Dear Jim:
I’m sorry to say that Shelby Foote, the writer who many consider our greatest Civil War historian, passed away on June 27, 2005. He died at Baptist Hospital in Memphis at the age of 88. He is buried in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis near the family plot of one of two men who he considered to be the “authentic geniuses” of the Civil War — Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. Interestingly enough, the other Civil War figure who Foote considered to be a genius was President Abraham Lincoln.
Foote once stated his opinion about both men to Gen.
Forrest’s granddaughter, who promptly replied, “You know we never thought much of Mr. Lincoln in my family." As for Mr. Foote’s reaction to Confederate statues, as well as statues of Lincoln, being pulled down, you can bet that he is rolling around in his grave in Memphis.
