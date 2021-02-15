Joey and Hannah Burroughs, owners of R&R Insulation, were recently recognized for donating their services to a mission that’s under way to help victims of human trafficking.
The Burroughs’ business provided insulation for a shelter that’s being built to provide protection for victims of human trafficking.
Construction is under way on the facility that will house women and help them transition back to a productive life through the new organization Missing Peace.
“We are so grateful to have friends and supporters with a heart to help!!” Missing Peace founders Jeff and Kim Guined wrote on Facebook to thank the Bourroughs-owned business. “Electrical, plumbing, and HVAC are the next steps!! Any and all help is appreciated ... help with material, hands, or funds ... we will take whatever God gives us with a grateful heart!!”
Missing Peace is working to build a 4,000-square-foot residence that will house up to 12 people at a time as they transition from “trauma to restoration,” organizers said. The goal is to open it by August.
For the protection of the future residents, the location is not disclosed.
From beautiful bathrooms, to a spacious kitchen, and a conference room for training and teaching, every square foot has been created to specifically serve these ladies in every single aspect as they transition into a normal, healthy lifestyle,” organizers wrote.
Missing Peace is an in-residence, scripture-based ministry that will provide shelter, healing, Biblical restoration, counseling, life-skills mentorship and business experience for trafficked women.
