A woman who gave birth to a methamphetamine-positive baby is being sought by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Amber Carter, 33, is wanted on a charge of felony child abuse after her baby tested positive for meth, leading investigators to file the felony charge.
Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.