DJ transit driver comes to aid of elderly passenger
•
With more than 20 years of experience in public transportation, Edwin Jackson is accustomed to being at the right place at the right time. Just recently, Jackson’s daily duties and punctuality put him in position to save the day for a longtime client and friend who was in desperate need of a helping hand.
Jackson, an operations supervisor for DJ Transit, has been a valued member of the company’s team since it first opened its Laurel location in 2015. He takes great pride in building relationships with his passengers, always arriving with a warm smile and a positive demeanor to give a lift to many who look forward to traveling with him.
“I have always loved driving,” Jackson said. “I enjoy talking to people and seeing the smiles on the clients’ faces. It is a good feeling to know you are helping someone. This job is perfect for me.”
Just as well, Jackson — a kindly military veteran from Prentiss — has been equally perfect for the job, said DJ Transit Mobility Manager Donna Bailey.
“He’s over 70 years old, but he works like he’s 40,” Bailey said. “He wakes up at 4 a.m. and works all day, six days a week. And he loves it.”
On a Monday morning in January, Jackson arrived at the home of a customer in Ellisville, Alice Glover, who rides with him to and from her dialysis appointments three days each week. Knowing it was unusual for Glover not to be ready when he arrived, Jackson became concerned when he knocked on her door and received no answer.
After consulting with neighbors — none of whom could recall seeing Glover that morning or the previous day — Jackson entered the home to discover that she had fallen and was unable to get up or call for assistance. After helping Glover up, Jackson stayed by her side as she waited to receive medical attention.
With immense gratitude for his act of kindness, Glover wrote a letter to Jackson, which included a gift card, thanking him for going above and beyond to help her during a time of need, which she believes to have saved her life.
“She tells everybody at the dialysis center that Mr. Jackson is her hero,” Bailey said. “Mrs. Glover says if he hadn’t stopped by, helped her up and called for an ambulance, she wouldn’t still be here.”
Having worked with him for years and seen many examples of his compassion for others, Bailey said Jackson’s heroic act was yet another example of why he is an invaluable member of DJ Transit’s team and a beloved friend to those who hop on board for a ride.
“That’s just Mr. Jackson,” Bailey said. “He has a big heart, and he is very dedicated to his job. He’s a hero to us every day.”
