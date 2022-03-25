April 1: First Fridays concert series, LRMA, 5:30-7 p.m.
April 1: Jones Co.nnect, Bird Dog Café, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
April 2: Murder at Mardi Gras - Murder Mystery, Ellisville
Public Library, 7 p.m.
April 2: Citywide rummage sale, Magnolia Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 2: Autism Awareness 1K, 3K, 5K, Gardiner Park, 2 p.m.
April 2-3: Picayune Street Festival, Downtown Picayune, Times Vary
April 6: Open mic night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 7: Trivia night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 8: Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel, 5-8 p.m.
April 8: Bingo night, YWCO of Laurel, 6:30 p.m.
April 9: Plant sale, Ellisville Garden Club, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
April 9: Spring Fest 2022, Magnolia Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 9: Hattiesburg Open Rodeo, Forrest County
Multi Purpose Center, 7:30 p.m.
April 9: Landrum’s Homestead spring event,
Landrum’s Country, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
April 13: Open mic night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 14: JCJC Splash of Color 5K, Jones College, 8 a.m.
April 14: Ladies choice class, HAND+made, 6 p.m.
April 16: Seventh annual outdoor flea market and craft fair, Peddlers’ Junction, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
April 16: Live in Laurel Spring Concert Series,
Trustmark Art Park, 2-5 p.m.
April 16: Comedian BIG-REDs Hour Comedy Special,
Laurel Little Theatre, 6 p.m.
April 19: Ladies' choice class, HAND+made, 6 p.m.
April 20: Open mic night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 21: The LeFevre Quartet, First Baptist Church of Laurel, 6 p.m.
April 21: Trivia night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 22: The Perrys, First Baptist Church of Laurel, 6 p.m.
April 23: Community Bank’s Downtown Crawfest,
Downtown Laurel, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
April 23: The Guardians Quartet, First Baptist Church of Laurel, 6 p.m.
April 27: Open mic night, 320 Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
April 28: Floral bike bread board, HAND+made, 6 p.m.
April 30: Crawfish Fest, Little Black Creek, Lumberton, 10 a.m.
May 7: Day in the Park, 9 a.m. until
