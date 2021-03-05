Couple to exchange vows March 20
•
April Machae Rudolph of Laurel and Zachary Thomas Rodgers on Greenville, S.C., and formerly of Laurel, will be married on March 20, 2021 at 5 p.m. at The Gables in Laurel. A reception will follow the ceremony and family and friends are invited.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Rudolph (David and Angela) of Laurel. She is the granddaughter of Mary Nell Gieger of Laurel and P.J. Rudolph of Brooklyn, and the late Delano Lee Gieger Sr. of Laurel and Joyce Marie Rudolph of Brooklyn.
Miss Rudolph is a 2015 graduate of Northeast Jones in 2015, where she was salutatorian. She received an Associate of Arts degree from Jones County Junior College in 2017 and a Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Studies degree from Samford University in 2019. She will receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from Samford University in April.
The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Rodgers (Tommie and Leslie Rodgers) of Laurel. He is the grandson of Esther Rodgers of Delhi, La., and the late Violet Carroll of Greenville, Miss., Lester Rodgers of Delhi, and Harold Bush, Arlene Bush Hepinstall and Calvin Hepinstall of Laurel.
Mr. Rodgers is a 2015 graduate of West Jones High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Polymer Science from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2019. He is employed as a chemist in the research and innovation department at Solvay in Greenville, S.C.
