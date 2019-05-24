Think you’re doing enough to protect your skin from the sun? Don’t be so sure. Experts say that many people assume their sun protection routine is sufficient when it’s not.
“While summer is an excellent reminder that sun protection is a vital component of health and wellness, it’s actually necessary all year round and under circumstances you may not realize,” says Florida-based dermatologist, Dr. Richard C. Kirkpatrick.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
• Make-up may not be enough: If your makeup contains SPF 15, don’t assume you’re covered. Luckily, there are sun protection options today that leave a matte finish and won’t mess with your cosmetics routine. For example, an easy- to-apply, clear matte finish layer of broad-spectrum protection under your makeup, such as Ocean Potion Face Zinc SPF 50, will add needed protection while nourishing skin.
• Think in all-day terms: Many people mistakenly believe they receive most of their sun exposure from going to the beach. It’s all too easy to underestimate the damage to skin from daily incidental sun exposure, which accumulates and prematurely ages skin. Whether you’re driving and catching rays through the window, or walking the dog in the morning, be mindful that you’re getting sun exposure and take necessary precautions.
• Think in all-year terms: Again, summertime does provide a visceral reminder of the importance of sun protection and is an excellent time of year to develop a sun protection habit, but don’t let this be the only time of year you think about protecting skin. Take a cue from the summer you, and apply sun protection all year.
• Make it easy: One of the toughest aspects of applying sun protection is remembering to do it. But if it’s with you, you’ll use it. Toss some in your purse or bag. A good portable option is Ocean Potion Dab-On Spot Stick SPF 50, which provides on-the-spot broad-spectrum protection in an oil-free formula, and like all Ocean Potion products it is enriched with deep-sea minerals, seaweed, algae extracts, aloe vera, and antioxidant vitamins B, C and E to replenish and nourish your skin.
• Like your choice: Doing the right thing for your skin shouldn’t be a chore or create different skin care issues. So be sure you like your choice of sun protection. Look for options that won’t clog pores, are lightweight and offer easy application.
• Take care of yourself and the planet: Oxybenzone and Octinoxate are chemical ingredients used in certain sun protection that are considered to be harmful to coral reefs. But you can select a sunscreen like Ocean Potion Sport SPF 50 that’s Oxybenzone- and Octinoxate-free and not tested on animals, a win-win for you and the planet. With no parabens, PABA, or retinyl palmitate, it offers a lightweight, non-greasy menthol formula with a cooling sensation.
From poolside and beachside bathing to a walk around the block, this summer, create a daily sun protection routine that you take with you everywhere you go.
