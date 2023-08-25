When you glanced at the headline, you may have thought the tagline would be … “football!” I have a confession to make. Unless it’s homecoming and I want to see what the court’s gowns look like, I sometimes skip the main event and stay in the tailgate tent. That’s where the real fun happens, at least in the ones I frequent. Besides socializing with friends, partaking of a bountiful spread of one of my favorite food groups – appetizers – is reason enough to brave the South Mississippi heat that lasts until Thanksgiving to tailgate at my alma mater.

This year, I’m going to have to step up my tailgate food game. I’ve been invited to be a full-time member of a tent located in what I consider to be the best location on campus. In case you haven’t guessed by the hint above, it’s at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. Located on a spacious corner within throwing distance of the football stadium and next to the street down which the football team, band and cheerleaders make their way during “Eagle Walk,” it’s a prime spot. Lots of friends and alumni either tailgate there or drop in, so my food has to be special this year.

pimento cheese dip

Homemade pimento cheese is so much better than anything found in a carton at the supermarket. Even better, it’s a favorite of almost everyone at any gathering, including a tailgate party.

