The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present “Art Song at the Art Museum” at 6 p.m. Friday in the LRMA Sanderson Gallery. The vocal concert is free and open to the public, and a reception will follow the concert.
Mezzo soprano Claire Penneau will explore the artistry, literature, music and intellect of the Romantic Era through art song featuring composers Barber, Faure and Mahler. Collaborative pianist is Christina Mathis with multi-media projections by Jon Rappleye.
Penneau has most recently toured Germany as a featured soloist in the Schumann Liederfest. She has performed solo and ensemble work throughout Europe. Locally, she actively performs as a soloist in concerts and recitals. She has a deep love and commitment to early music and has specialized in period performances.
LRMA, at the corner of 5th Avenue and 7th Street in historic downtown Laurel, is a private, non-profit organization operating for the benefit of the public. Galleries are open from 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and I-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
