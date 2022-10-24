LRMA

LRMA

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will present “Art Song at the Art Museum” at 6 p.m. Friday in the LRMA Sanderson Gallery. The vocal concert is free and open to the public, and a reception will follow the concert.

Mezzo soprano Claire Penneau will explore the artistry, literature, music and intellect of the Romantic Era through art song featuring composers Barber, Faure and Mahler. Collaborative pianist is Christina Mathis with multi-media projections by Jon Rappleye.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.