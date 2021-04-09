Second downtown En Plein Air event adds children’s division
•
An event that brought dozens of artists into The City Beautiful last year is returning next weekend, this time adding a separate division for children and benefitting victims of domestic abuse.
En Plein Air, presented by the Pinehurst Rathskeller, will include two days of activities. On Friday, registered artists can enjoy speaking with vendors before attending a color-mixing workshop with artist Susan Patton. Then on Saturday, adult artists will choose the perfect place to complete their piece. Youth artists will select from designated locations.
Proceeds from registration fees, T-shirts and sponsorships will benefit the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
“As owner of the Pinehurst Rathskeller gallery and art supply store, and an artist myself, I saw this as the most COVID-friendly event we could host to raise money for DAFS,” Amy Beckum-Luker said. “The En Plein Air fundraiser is a great opportunity for people to enjoy watching artists from all over the area paint iconic scenery around Laurel, as well as learn about and increase awareness of domestic abuse.
“I am a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault and know how important domestic abuse shelters are to victims. I want other abuse victims to see there is hope and opportunity to have a better life. By helping support DAFS, we as a community are making sure that these survivors have a safe environment and as much help as they need to break the cycle of domestic abuse. Most domestic abusers control all aspects of the relationship including all the finances, so these victims rarely have any money to leave their situation. They desperately need our help.”
As excitement about a downtown art event has increased, some people have wondered about the meaning behind the name.
“It’s French for ‘in the open air,’” Beckum-Luker explained. “Painting en plein air began with French impressionists who wanted to get out of their studios and capture the ever-changing aspects of light in their landscape paintings. Today, there are many plein air painters all over the world who travel in groups or alone to paint different scenery in landscape. These painters range from beginners to professional multi-award-winning artists. This year, we even have a children’s en plein air section set up so that we can encourage the young artists.”
Registration is $50 per adult artist. The En Plein Air event will begin Saturday morning and end with a wet paint sale later in the afternoon. The public is welcome to attend the sale, and members of the community can watch the artists and attend the wet paint sale for no fee.
“We’d love to have people come out to see the paintings,” said Becky Stewart, executive director of DAFS. “Who knows? You may even see your home, business or another special landmark in the row of paintings ready to be featured on your wall that evening.
“We appreciate Amy and our sponsors and partners so much for not only bringing this unique, exciting event to our city, but remembering the needs of our clients right here in the Pine Belt.”
Beckum-Luker added, “I am so excited to be a part of such a great event and am looking forward to seeing the artist community and the local Laurel community come out and support this event.”
Sponsors and community partners include Pinehurst Rathskeller, Venture Oil & Gas, Sanderson Farms, Magnolia State Bank, Trustmark Bank, BancorpSouth, BClean, Farm Bureau agent Casey Coffin, artist Susan Patton, Golden Paints, Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, Laurel Arts League, United Way of the Pine Belt Region and the YWCO.
To register for the adult or children’s En Plein Air events, see a calendar with a complete schedule or to purchase this year’s t-shirt, visit https://dafs.ms/event. T-shirts and registrations will be available Saturday at the event downtown.
Registration fees and t-shirt purchases are considered donations to DAFS and are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact the Pinehurst Rathskeller or the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter.
— By Jason Niblett/DAFS
community outreach coordinator
