Greetings, Albert.
Hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas. I was reading your previous column about the usage of “Xmas” as an abbreviation for “Christmas” — and how the "X" represented “Christ.” Turns out, this sort of thing wasn't limited to Christmas.
At least three television stations in the 1970s and 1980s were owned by the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN; yes, the same folks who produce “The 700 Club” with Pat Robertson) and included “X,” which also represented “Christ,” in a
particular station's call letters.
For example, the last three call letters in Boston's WXNE, signing on for the first time in 1977, stood for "Christ in New England.” CBN would sell the station to the original owners of the Fox television network. The station later became WFXT, with the “FX” standing for “Fox,” and re- mains a Fox affiliate to this day.
In 1977, CBN-owned WHAE in Atlanta, the last three letters stood for “Heaven and Earth,” changed call letters to WANX, the last three letters stood for “Atlanta in Christ.” It has since changed owners and call letters more than once and is now a CBS affiliate.
Only KXTX in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has retained its call letters long after CBN ownership. CBN bought what was KDTV in 1973, and changed the call letters to KXTX, for “Christ in Texas.” As with the other situations, there have been changes in ownership and network affiliation. KXTX is currently a Spanish-language station; it's owned and operated by the Telemundo network.
While using X for “Christ” isn't necessarily a bad idea, especially in the religious broadcasting world, the best set of call letters for a Christian-themed television is WTJC in Springfield, Ohio, near Dayton. Using all four call letters, WTJC stood for “Witnessing ’Til Jesus Comes.” WTJC was victimized by unfortunate events caused by the scandals of Jim Bakker, Jimmy Swaggart and others. WTJC later carried programming from the Home Shopping Network while adding in locally produced segments of Christian news, features, and messages from local clergy. Those messages noticeably increased during the 1991 Gulf War. As with the CBN stations, WTJC changed call letters and owners more than once — and it's now Dayton's station.
Mr. Letterman in Calhoun
Dear Mr. Letterman in Calhoun:
Thank you for your email! You definitely enlightened me and, I’m sure, most of my readers on a very interesting subject I knew little to nothing about. It proves that you are never too old to learn new things.
Thank you for reading and contributing!
Dear Albert:
I showed my Mom a youtube video of an America’s Got Talent contestant swallowing a sword because I thought it was cool.
She swears that the sword is some sort of trick sword that folds up but I think it is real. Mom loves your column and will believe you. Who’s right?
Signed,
Smarter than my Mom
Dear Smarter than my Mom:
I’m not sure I can verify that you are actually smarter than your mother; however, in this particular case you happen to be correct. Sword swallowers actually do exactly what they claim to do — swallow swords. To be exact, sword swallowers learn to relax their throat muscles in order to stop the natural gag reflex that most of us have. Once they have mastered this feat, they use a dull sword so as not to cut themselves, but they do shove it down their throat.
Sword-swallowing is still incredibly dangerous, and anyone who does it risks serious injury to the esophagus, so please do not try this at home!
Dear Albert:
Have you ever played Sphairistike’?
Signed,
Bobby Riggs
Dear Mr. Riggs:
I have played Sphairistike’ as have many of my readers. Sphairistike’ was what the modern game of tennis was originally called when it was introduced in England in 1873. Sphairistike’ is a Greek word that means “skill in playing at ball.”
