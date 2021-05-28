Dear Albert:
I have a mixed marriage. I’m a State grad and my husband graduated from Ole Miss. I know that the famous author John Grisham went to Mississippi State because there is a room named after him in the library. But my husband claims that he graduated from Ole Miss, and that is why he lives in Oxford. Can you let my husband know that John Grisham did indeed go to State at one time because I don’t think he believes me.
Thank you,
Lady Bulldog
Dear Lady Bulldog:
Well, congrats, because you both can claim this famous author as your own. In 1977, John Grisham received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Mississippi State University. However, Mr. Grisham received his law degree in 1981 from the University of Mississippi School of Law. You may be interested to know that this famous “Mississippi native” was actually born in Jonesboro, Ark., and moved to Southaven when he was 12 years old. He graduated from Southaven High School, where he played quarterback before heading off to be a Bulldog.
Dear Albert:
We just purchased a jar of baby corn to garnish our bloody marys from Sullivan & Co., and it got us to wondering where baby corn comes from and whether it is really corn? It doesn’t taste like corn.
Signed,
Kam and Chan
Dear Kam and Chan:
Baby corn is, in fact, just that — baby corn. They are immature cobs of sweet corn picked off the stalk as soon as the corn silks emerge from the ear tips. What you are eating is the baby corn along with the cob, which at that early age, is still soft enough to consume.
Baby corn is grown and processed in Asia, particularly Thailand. Because baby corn must be hand-picked, it is too labor-intensive and expensive for most American farms. This is probably why baby corn is found in a lot of Asian dishes. By the way, baby corn is consumed both raw and cooked, and the taste and texture do not change significantly when cooked.
Dear Albert:
I was wondering if you have ever seen a ghost? I live in Sandersville and I have one. I have seen the same ghost a number of times. She appears to be a young woman and appears at night in the back of the house. She moves across the room and disappears into a wall. I’ve seen her for so many years now that I’ve grown used to her. I’ve tried talking to her, but she doesn’t seem to know I’m there. I’ve never told anyone about this, as I don’t want people to think I’m crazy, but I know what I’ve seen, and it is real.
Signed,
Not scared in Sandersville
Dear Not Scared:
I have never personally experienced a ghost sighting, although I do have friends who claim to have seen ghostly apparitions. One thing is certain — you are not alone in your belief in ghosts. A recent Huffington Post poll found that about 45 percent of the population believe that ghosts exist. Not only that, another poll found that 22 percent of Americans believe they have seen a ghost or felt the presence of a ghost. Women not only tend to believe in ghosts more than men, but they see them more often as well.
