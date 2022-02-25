Dear Albert:
One of my favorite bands of all time will be at the Riley Center in Meridian on April 28, which is really incredible to me since I believe they are all dead. Can you explain this to me?
Signed,
Jeremiah, the bullfrog
Dear Jeremiah, the bullfrog:
I have to admit this is one of the funnier letters Ol’ Albert has ever received, but it is not quite accurate. Here is the real scoop on one of the greatest pop bands of all time.
The founding members and lead vocalists of Three Dog Night were Danny Hutton, Cory Wells and Chuck Negron, and actually two out of the three, Hutton and Negron are both still alive; however, only one is still in the band.
Wells, who sang the lead on such classics as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” and “Never Been to Spain” passed away from cancer in October 2015. The original keyboardist for the group, Jimmy Greenspoon, also passed away in 2015. Original bassist Joe Schermie died in 2002.
After a series of drug problems involving heroin, Negron, the lead singer on “Joy to the World,” “One” and “Old-Fashioned Love Song,” was let go from the band at the end of 1985 and has never been asked to return.
That pretty much leaves Danny Hutton as the only original member of Three Dog Night still in the band and the only one who will be at the Riley Center on April 28. Hutton sang lead on the hits “Liar” and “Black and White,” so he is no slouch in his own right, and I’m sure the show is worth the price of admission. If you do want to see Mr. Hutton perform his classic tunes, I would suggest not waiting, as he will turn 80 years old in September.
Dear Albert:
I am a fan of the Tiger King series and really want to find a place where I can pet baby tigers like they do at some of the parks featured on the show. Can you tell me if there is anything like that around here?
Signed,
Baby Tiger lover
Dear Baby Tiger lover:
I don’t know of any place in Mississippi that you can pet a baby tiger, however, “Wild Acres Hands on Animal Experience” in McHenry, near Wiggins, has a 6-month-old Eurasian lynx named Niko that you can get up close and personal with. The adventure park also offers private one-hour guided and “hands-on” experiences with its wildlife, which includes feeding kangaroos, porcupines, capybaras and a variety of other animals. It also offers a 30-minute sloth encounter in which you can “hold, feed, pet and take pics” with a sloth named Sammy. If you want more than that, you can sign up for a 45-minute “The Babies of the Wild Full Experience,” which includes a baby fennec fox and baby kinkajou.
The park/zoo located at 84 Our Road in McHenry can be reached by calling 228-209-9436 and the private hands-on tours are by appointment only.
Dear Albert:
I’ve never understood how horses fall asleep standing up, and how do they remain standing while sleeping? I know this is a stupid question, but I really am curious about it.
Signed
Jimmie C.
Dear Jimmie C.
Horses have a unique system of interlocking ligaments and bones in their legs that serve as a sling to suspend their massive bodies without straining their muscles. Thus horses don’t have to exert any energy to remain standing and they don’t have to worry about falling when their legs are locked into the proper position. In other words, they can simply relax and catch some Z’s while remaining upright. Experts also believe that because they are so heavy but have fragile bones, lying in one position for a long time causes their muscles to cramp, thus the preference for standing. Horses are believed to have evolved in this way as a means of protection and escape from predators. Early wild horses were much less apt to be caught by surprise when lying down
