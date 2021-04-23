Dear Albert:
Why is Queensburg in Laurel called by that name?
Signed,
Phillip Wedgeworth
Laurel
Dear Phillip:
Thank you for having submitted the very first question for the revival of Ask Albert Anything, and what a great question at that. The name “Queensburg” was brought to our area by Laurel’s northern founders — the Rogerses, Eastmans and Gardiners — who wanted to pay homage to Queens, N.Y., where some did their banking, said author, historian and local treasure Cleveland Payne.
The Queensburg Academy for Colored Students was established on the east side of Laurel in 1925. While the school later became Oak Park Vocational High School, the area itself that is still often referred to as Queensburg was well-established by the end of the 1920s.
To read more about the area’s history, I highly recommend, “A Portrait of the Man and His Times: Wallace B. Rogers,” written by Payne. You can order this or any of Payne’s books by going to www.clevelandpaynebooks.com.
Dear Albert:
Is there a “Possum Town” Mississippi? I know that there are a lot of oddly named towns in our state (Hot Coffee, Soso, Chunky, Yazoo City), but I’ve never heard of Possum Town and can’t find it on a map, although a friend of mine insists that it exists. Please help.
Signed,
Living in Plain Old Laurel
Dear Living:
Possum Town did exist at one time. It was the name of Columbus before the town incorporated in 1821. Located in Lowndes County on the Tombigbee River, Possum Town was so named because of a local trader named Spirus Roach, who resembled an opossum. Even though the town’s site was first discovered by explorer Hernando de Soto, the town’s forefathers decided to rename the town after the man who first discovered America. However, even today, Possum Town is still used as a nickname for Columbus.
So when your friend mentions Possum Town, he is either referring to Columbus or he is confusing Possum Town with Possumneck, Miss., which is located eight miles east of West, Miss.
Dear Albert:
Why do you have to choose Democrat or Republican during the primaries? In the recent primaries, I wanted to vote for Tony Wheat for councilman and Johnny Magee for mayor, but I was told I had to choose one race or the other. I’m sure I’m not the only one who faced this problem, and I think it is unfair.
Signed,
Angry in Ward 2
Dear Angry:
What you are proposing is a “blanket primary,” which would allow voters to choose the party primary in which they would like to vote on an office-to-office basis. Unfortunately for you, the Supreme Court made the blanket primary illegal in a 2001 decision known as “CA Democratic Party v. Jones.” With the exception of Louisiana, which uses a modified blanket primary, the open primary system that we currently use here in Mississippi pursuant to Mississippi Code Section 23-15-575 is as good as it gets in terms of being able to have a choice when it comes to a primary election. Most states actually use a closed primary system. That means that only voters who are registered as Democrats can vote in a Democrat primary and those registered as Republicans can only vote in a Republican primary.
