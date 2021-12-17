Dear Albert:
I find the term “Xmas” very offensive. I’m sure the term was coined by a non-Christian who wanted to take Christ’s name out of the holiday that celebrates his birth. I was wondering if you had any idea who the perpetrator of this blasphemy is?
Sincerely, Keep Christ in Christmas
Dear Keep Christ in Christmas:
You certainly are not alone in your disgust for the term “Xmas.” Some Christians have taken such offense at the abbreviation that they have started a movement to try to abolish the term.
However, I must inform you that the origin of “Xmas” isn’t as devious as you might think. “Xmas” is not a secular plot to take Christ’s name out of Christmas. In fact, the term was coined by Christians. The term actually dates back to 16th-century Europe, when many people started using the term “Christos,” the Greek translation for Christ, to refer to Jesus. The letter “chi” in the Greek alphabet is symbolized by an X and translates to “ch.” “Xmas” was a way for Christian scholars to refer to Jesus respectfully in an ancient language. It was in no way intended to disrespect Christ’s name with a harsh symbol.
With that being said, I too prefer when people take the time to write “Merry Christmas” in its fullest form.
Dear Albert:
My name is Jenny and I’m 6 years old. I’m wondering if you can tell me why Santa Claus is so fat?
Love, Jenny
Dear Jenny:
Thank you for writing. I guess the easy answer to your question is that Santa loves cookies and milk. However, you should know that Santa wasn’t always fat.
Before Clement Moore’s 1823 poem “Twas the night before Christmas,” most people envisioned Santa as thin and gangly. However, as you know, Moore changed all of that with his description of Santa’s stomach (“like a bowl full of jelly”). Moore’s image of a fat Santa was captured for eternity by a political cartoonist named Thomas Nast, who was the first person to draw Santa as a fat, jolly fellow with a white beard, red suit, and an elf hat. As a point of interest, Mr. Nast was also the man who created the donkey and elephant as the symbols of the Democrat and Republican political parties.
Dear Albert:
I’m just curious. What do you do when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve?
Signed, Countdown King
Dear Countdown King:
Most likely, I will be working on my third hour of sleep by then.
