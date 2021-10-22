Colors, ’Lil Brown Jug and fight song have Albert searching for answers
Dear Albert:
I’ve always wanted to know this and have asked a few people with long ties to Laurel High School with no luck.
The University of Minnesota and Laurel High School have three similarities that I know of: same colors, same fight song and they play the Michigan Wolverines for the little brown jug every year. Can you explain this?
Signed,
Broadway
Dear Broadway:
What an awesome question. Unfortunately, it is so awesome that no one seems to know the answer. I went to the two biggest Laurel High School historians that I know — Coach George Blair and Jimmy Bass — and, apparently, this has been a question that they have both been trying to uncover for decades, but to no avail. Their best guess is that an early Laurel High coach or an important alumni had connections to the University of Minnesota because the similarities between the two schools certainly cannot be a coincidence.
Unfortunately, no one is left around who actually knows the answer as to who was behind LHS patterning its sports teams off of the University of Minnesota.
As Laurel School District Public Information Officer Lacey Slay, told me,
“I guess we should just be very thankful that the football team is known as the ‘Golden Tornadoes’ instead of the ‘Golden Gophers.’”
If, by chance, any “Ask Albert Anything” readers do have any information regarding this topic, please let me know so that I can share it with Coach Blair, Mr. Bass, “Broadway” and the rest of our readers.
Dear Albert:
My daughter has started sending me the “Leader-Call” and we love it. It is good to know that there are still some brave Americans willing to tell the truth about what is going on in this country. The reason I’m emailing you is that I will be visiting her over Thanksgiving, and I’m wondering if you could recommend some points of interest while we are in town. Thank
you for your help and keep up the important work you do with the newspaper.
Signed,
LL-C fan in Texas
Dear LL-C fan:
Thank you for the kind words. I can assure you that the staffers here take their jobs very seriously and understand what dire times we are living in right now.
In regard to your visit, I don’t know if you watch the HGTV show “Home Town” or not, but because of the show, you will find plenty to do in downtown Laurel. Even if you don’t watch the show, I encourage you to stop by Ben’s workshop “The Scotsman, as well as “The Mercantile,” which is owned by the stars of the show. I can’t name all the things to do because I’ll hurt feelings, but there is a multitude of gift shops, antique stores, restaurants and boutiques downtown as well.
One don’t-miss attraction is The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art located at 565 N. 5th Ave. Simply put, the museum is a gem and, honestly, is probably the best art museum in the entire state of Mississippi.
While you are there, make sure you take in the historic and beautiful homes that line 5th and 6th avenues. I’d also recommend taking a half a day to visit Landrum’s Homestead and Village located at 1356 Hwy 15 South. This re-creation of a late 1800s settlement amid 10 acres of pecan trees, streams and southern foliage is a must-see.
There is much more to do in Jones County, but I would need a much bigger column to list it all. Hopefully, this will get you started though. Enjoy your visit.
Dear Albert:
Can you tell me how much it would cost to mail the Leader-Call to my mother in Florida. I know she would love reading it.
Thank you,
Pam G.
Dear Pam G.
Currently, the out-of-town rates for the Leader- Call are $28 for a three-month subscription, $50 for six months and $95 for one year. Postal rates are skyrocketing, though, so if you are going to send your mom a subscription, I’d hurry up and lock in at the current prices. By the way, you can call the LL-C at 601-649- 9388 to place the order and pay by credit card.
