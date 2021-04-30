Laurel Little Theatre will open its 61st season this summer with the new Broadway musical “Big Fish.” Set in Alabama, it’s based on the hit novel and Tim Burton movie and has a truly beautiful score that’s sure to be a favorite for the whole family.
Director Will Hodges and music director Sue Bush will have auditions on Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Rehearsals will not start until early June, and the show is scheduled for early August.
A cast of 40 adults of all ages — teens to seniors — plus one young boy that will rehearse three nights a week will be needed.
There will also be a pit chorus of a dozen singers who sing off-stage and don’t appear on the stage — they will have very limited rehearsals just twice a week for a few hours.
LLT keeps auditions very easy to encourage first timers to “come be in a show.” You can sing anything — the national anthem, a hymn, Happy Birthday or any song, or sing with a whole group.
For information, email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.