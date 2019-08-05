August Calendar of Events
Aug 1: Paint A Pet, Dixie Golf Association, 6 p.m.
Aug 2: Bingo Night, YWCO of Laurel, 6 p.m.
Aug 2: Open Mic Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 3: Honeyboy and Boots, Slowboat Brewing Company, 7:30 p.m.
Aug 3: Introduction to Sourdough Bread & Cultured Foods, Rasberry Greene, 10 a.m-2 p.m.
.
Aug 3: City Wide Rummage Sale, Magnolia Center, 9 a.m.
Aug 4: Homecoming, First Baptist Church
Ovett, 10 a.m.
Aug 4: Hattiesburg Family Zoo & Picnic Day,
Hattiesburg Zoo, 11:30 a.m.
Aug 6: Chamber Membership Orientation, Jones County Chamber of Commerce, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Aug 9: The RaShad Bluz Band, Slowboat Brewing Company, 8 p.m.
Aug 9: Board Game Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea,
6:30 p.m.
Aug 11: Back to School Sunday, Bethlehem Community Church, 8:30 a.m.
Aug 14: 2019 Women in Business Forum,
The Gables, 10 a.m.
Aug 14: Back to School Bash, Ellisville First United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m.
Aug 16: Wine Down Downtown, Laurel, 5 p.m.
Aug 16: Zoostock, Hattiesburg Zoo, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 16: Live Music Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea,
6:30 p.m.
Aug 19: Ken Shamrock Appearance, Bethlehem Community Church, 6 p.m.
Aug 19: Danny Pitts Lecture Series, Southeastern Baptist College, 7 p.m.
Aug 23: Vinyl Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 6:30 p.m.
Aug 24: Sinking Putts & Smoking Butts Benefit for Blair Batson Hospital, Dixie Golf Association, 8 a.m.
Aug 24: Discover Your Inner Creative Self with Kim Whitt, Pinehurst Rathskeller, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Aug 24: Stephen Wade Scott & the Low Spirits, Slowboat Brewing Company, 7:30 p.m.
Aug 30: Movie Night, Lee’s Coffee & Tea, 9:30 p.m.
Aug 31: 2nd Annual Show Up & Show Out,
Bumpers Drive-In, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.