July 30 - Farmers' Market & Movie Night, Downtown Laurel, 6 p.m.
July 31-Aug. 2 - Stars-N-Stripes Athletics Classic, Tatum Sports Complex
Aug. 1 - Sanderson Farms Drive-In Hiring Event, Sanderson Farms Corp, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Aug. 4 - Pub Trivia, The Porter, 8 p.m.
Aug. 4 - Downtown Book Club, Cottage Books, 6 p.m.
Aug. 5 - MHA Humanist Happy Hour, Keg & Barrel, 5 p.m.
Aug. 6 - Pinseekers, Canebrake Country Club, 5 p.m.
Aug. 6 - Open Mic Comedy Night, The Porter, 9 p.m.
Aug. 11 - Couple’s Golf, Canebrake Country Club, 5 p.m.
Aug. 15 - Pine Belt Women’s Expo 2020, Lake Terrace Convention, 10 a.m.
Aug. 19 - Wine Social, Twisted Skillet, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 - Wine Down Downtown, Downtown Laurel, 5 p.m.
Aug. 22 - Bulls, Bands and Barrels, Forrest Co. Multi Purpose Center, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 - 5th Annual Autism Awareness Natural Beauty Pageant, Quality Inn & Suites, 9 a.m.
Aug. 29 - Record Store Day T-Bones, T-Bones Records & Cafe, 8 a.m.
Aug. 29 - The Magnolia Boys, Ovett United Methodist Church, 7 p.m
