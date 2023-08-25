Marriages
• Stephen Craig Street, 35 and Sharrangelia Shlay Green, 29
• Ernesto Angel Estrada, 21 and Lexus Ayrion Jackson, 25
• Michael Nicholas Votta, 49 and Lindsay Michele Goblirsch, 44
• Tanner Thomas Stuart, 28 and Maria Soledad Virgen Sanchez, 24
• Labaron Vonshay Moore, 28 and La’Zya Jamila Morris, 22
• Jacob Alexander Hickson, 29 and Kayla Elizabeth Coakley, 29
• Isom Cortez Price III, 26 and April Chardae Barnes, 29
• Jonathan Darrel McLain, 18 and Kailey Aysse Wedgeworth, 24
• Alex Aroldo Gabriel Y Gabriel, 29 and Glendy Marisol Hernandez Aguilar, 24
• Cody Logan Thompson, 29 and Desirae Ann Hankins, 25
• Anthony Lewis Naylor, 48 and Veronica Brown, 52
• Kevin Scott Thomas, 52 and Stephanie Leigh White, 47
• Van Cedric Williams II, 29 and Gabrielle Chanté Hughes, 27
• Corban James Williams, 23 and Erin Nicole Hutto, 19
• Yener Recinos Ramirez Agustin, 20 and Ceyda Magdali Perez Vasquez, 18
• Elijah Henry Adams, 24 and Chesney Rose Mardis, 26
• Jonathan Demario Carmichael, 34 and Jahronna Loray Jackson, 33
• Felix Travis Fraga, 29 and Karli Elise Byrd, 30
• Norman Lewis Moffett, 68 and Georgia Mae Ducksworth, 61
• Brandon Lee Hill, 21 and Madison Alexis Dial, 21
• Caleb Aaron Camp, 19 and Emily Breann Eakes, 18
• Vincent Davide Cipriano, 32 and Ashley Nicole Farmer, 30
• Cristian Gael Say-Lopez, 20 and Bailee Marie Ledet, 20
• Brandon Scott Buehler, 39 and Brandy Lee McCollum, 43
• Jimmy Justin Pitts, 32 and Paula Nicole Pitts, 31
• Matthew Alexander Jackson, 22 and Emerald Danelle Logan, 21
• George Christopher Sanders, 44 and Monique Nicole Page, 40
• Joseph Aaron Davenport, 33 and Kimberly Michelle Trudeau, 28
• Timothy Howard Eavenson, 36 and Misty Brooke Moseley, 30
• Bryan Glenn Frazier, 41 and Margaret Alice Myers, 47
• William J. Hall, 44 and Michelle Renee Page, 45
• Thomas Lee Anderson, 28 and Gabrielle Lynn Rainer, 25
• William Joseph Bradshaw, 31 and Carly Miranda Wooten, 22
Divorces
• Erika Michelle Brand vs. Anthony Tyler Brand
• Todd Joiner vs. Tammy M. Joiner
• Haley Sanford vs. Phillip B. Sanford
• Ashley Taylor vs. Lonnie Keyes
• Michelle Dawn Wynn vs. Joseph Arnett Wynn
• Kathleen E. Jefcoat vs. Derek Chase Jefcoat
• Bryan Harper vs. Jessica Harper
• Georgett McCarty vs. Kenneth Jenkins
• Dotson T. Delk vs. Bobbie Griffith Delk
• Jazmin Rodriguez vs. Roman Castillo
• Katrina M. Alexander vs. Ronnie D. Jones
• Courtney B. Allison vs. Russell B. Allison
• Denita Lawrence vs. Maurice Lawrence
• Miranda Page Allen vs. Timothy A. Allen
• Johnny Roberts vs. Ashley W. Roberts
