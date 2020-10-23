“I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.”
I think Charmaine J. Forde was onto something when she wrote that. Fall is finally here, and my heart could not be happier. Although coronavirus has us living a little differently this year, I still hope my family and me are able to complete our fall traditions. Since adding Bradley Kate to the mix, it is either going to be way more than we could have dreamed or way more of a headache than we could have imagined. Either way, we have already started checking them off.
The first sign of fall is always the same for me each year — Mitchell Farms’ Annual Peanut Festival. Thankfully, the owners chose to keep the tradition alive this year while others chose to cancel their events. If you have kids and have never been to Mitchell Farms, go! Trust me, your children will thank you, and the four-hour nap they take afterward will have you thanking Mitchell Farms.
With tons of activities — including barrel trains, corn maze and corn pits — I guarantee your child will fall in love like KJ did. This is our third year taking KJ and our first year taking Bradley. While Bradley slept the majority of the time, KJ definitely kept us running from can to can’t.
After covering every inch of Mitchell Farms (minus the corn maze) and picking out our perfect pumpkins, we called it a day and headed home for naps. Don’t worry, we are already planning our next trip in the upcoming weekends.
I still have not come to terms with the fact our South Mississippi Fair was canceled this year. The fair is, without a doubt, my No. 1 favorite event we host in Jones County every year, and nothing makes me happier than seeing my babies enjoying my favorite things. This would have been KJ’s third fair to attend, and I know he would have loved it even more than last year.
Last year’s fair was filled with him playing endless games, eating copious amounts of food, a never-ending visit to the petting zoo and one traumatic ride on a kiddie rollercoaster. I’ll admit, he was too young for rides last year, but I know next year we won’t be able to keep him off of the rides.
With coronavirus still causing more uncertainties for the rest of the year, I am anticipating Halloween protocols for Ellisville. We have loved being able to take KJ to the Downtown Ellisville Trick-or-Treat the downtown merchants host annually. Since I’ve had the kids’ costumes ordered for close to two months now, I was really hoping to have the same opportunity to take both KJ and Bradley Kate this year. However, with recent news from the Ellisville Board of Aldermen meeting, I do not think that a drive-through event will really have the same effect for the kids. Fingers crossed that there will be some type of normalcy somewhere else in Jones County this year.
If you haven’t been to the Hattiesburg Zoo in a while, I highly recommend loading up the family for a day of fun. I was impressed with the improvements they have made and all the new activities it had to offer the kids. Between the train rides, skywalk and kiddie zone, we hardly had time to see the animals. With the weather being perfect, it is the best time to plan your trip. Don’t forget that the zoo is still hosting its annual Zoo Boo event. It started Friday, but will be taking place until next Friday (Oct. 30). This is such a fun family event, I cannot wait for our trip next week!
While October has definitely been a treat for us, I know November and December will be extra sweet this year since adding Bradley Kate to the family.
