The Auxiliary Unit 11 members worked to help veterans in the Jones County Nursing Home fulfill their wish lists with donation drives that helped them get items they wanted — bedside fans, bird houses, bird feeders and seed, blankets, body wash, candy, card games, clocks, deodorant, dominoes, pajama pants, puzzle books, shirts, socks and wallets, among other things. “What an abundance of love at the items pouring in for our veterans,” said Katie Collins of Auxiliary Unit 11. “It was a blessing to all that help make their wishes come true. Thank you, everyone, for supporting our veterans.” From left, Suzanne Weaver, Udith Pippen, Darlene Fowler and Katie Collins. (Photos Submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.