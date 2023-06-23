I love me some barbecue. That’s because I’m Southern, and it’s the law. If you cut me, I will probably bleed smoky, sweet, red sauce. Any kind of meat is fine, but I have a strong lean toward pork ribs. I firmly believe a properly barbecued pigsicle can change your life faster than a Baptist preacher’s sermon.

Joe Hobby

Joe Hobby

I will eat barbecue anywhere, but my favorite places are always the joints. For those of you who don’t know, a barbecue restaurant is not a barbecue joint. Let me elaborate. Once I ate in a barbecue establishment in Kansas City that had white tablecloths. It was decent ’cue, but white tablecloths? Just a few miles away was another place that had a policeman patroling the parking lot and an old screen door in front. That, my friends, is a joint.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.