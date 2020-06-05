Bird Dog Cafe featured on ‘Home Town’
The Bird Dog Cafe is built into a house on Short 7th Avenue. Just right of the door is a cozy lounge where visitors can sit and browse a selection of books related to food and Mississippi history, a touch of personal taste for Connor and Elliot Bell. Speaking with the pair gives the immediate sense that food and the business, as it were, are their whole lives. The restaurant was featured on HGTV series “Home Town” on Monday night.
“We originally had the idea of a restaurant in Laurel with a book shop next door,” Elliot said, “but we kind of merged the two ideas once we got started.”
Further, the brothers bought a house next door to act as a commissary kitchen. Much of the food prep — say, breaking down entire pigs they source from Boe Farms in Moselle — will take place there. Right now there isn’t a menu in place. However, the Bells plan to source most or all of their food from local farmers and artisans.
“We won’t be open at night initially, because we’re going to get lunch and breakfast down really well and make sure we can handle the volume we receive after ‘Home Town,’” Connor said. “When we really shine is in the nighttime … we’ll essentially turn it into a wine bar (at night). That might be a couple months after we open depending on how the process goes.”
A detail that wasn’t discussed in the “Home Town” episode was a painting commissioned by Mark Landis: The brothers’ mix-breed bird dog, which currently hangs at the back of the dining room. That painting will likely go on merchandise, like shirts.
“Another thing we’re excited about,” Connor said, “is a deck we’ll have extending from the back door, about 50 feet wide.”
But right now the brothers are still getting off the ground. They aim to have the Bird Dog Cafe open in July.
“We want to have our finger on the pulse of the COVID situation because it changes a whole lot,” Connor said. “That’s the reason this deck is important. We can put tables there and spread people out and still have a unique experience here. We don’t want to contribute to the problem.”
While Connor handles many of the café’s business aspects, Elliot will chiefly apply his extensive knowledge of food. The elder Bell said he used his previous jobs to educate himself on a wide range of cooking techniques and stylings. He was even a cook in Hawaii for a time.
“Breakfast tacos will probably be our breakfast staple,” he said. “Then, we’ll do the whole pig, so pulled pork or Cuban and chicken salad might be our lunch staple.”
Elliot said he hopes to pass on some of his knowledge and said that teaching is one of his passions. New help will be able to use the restaurant as a launch pad for experience and developing skills in the kitchen.
“If we find somebody who’s stellar at pastry, if that’s their passion, I’ll teach them that,” Elliot said as an example.
“We want to get driven employees here that want an opportunity to grow, find areas they’re passionate about, and hopefully that’ll lay the foundation for starting other opportunities around Laurel and, really, around the country,” Connor said.
Food as entertainment is on the rise, Elliot said. He and Connor plan to have special wine dinners featuring international dishes. Connor gave the example of an Argentinian steak dinner with five courses, with wine pairings to go with each course.
“I don’t know if you drink much wine, but you can almost have a religious experience if you have the right pairing of food and wine,” Connor said. “That’s a next-level experience. Wine hasn’t been prioritized in Laurel by anyone as far as I know.”
Needless to say, the Bird Dog Cafe won’t exactly be a Jack-and-Coke kind of place.
“It’ll be farm-to-table,” Elliot said. “I like building dishes that feature a particular ingredient. But then, also, the foundation of our ideals is curiosity about food. One of my signature dishes was octopus. It’s not that far off from shrimp, honestly.
“We’re from an agricultural area. … A cow’s tongue is delicious, a pig’s ear is delicious, a chicken’s heart is delicious. It’s about how you prepare it and how you present it. Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to change people’s mindsets on the way they eat and see the entire food production system.”
Connor and Elliot wanted to shout out Jaqueline Parker at JParker Reclaimed, who helped source tables, as well as Garry Ishee at Pine Belt Insulation for putting in free insulation through a grant program.
The Bells are now hiring, and they’re accepting any help from local growers.
“If someone wants to grow heritage corn, I’ll throw grits on the menu,” Elliot said. “Anybody with a hobby farm, growing radishes, turnips, strawberries, we want them to reach out to us. This area will have things you don’t find anywhere else — like an old dude with a hobby farm growing incredible stuff.”
Bird Dog Cafe can be found on Facebook for updates.
