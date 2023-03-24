The new pandemic, childhood obesity and most Americans unfit for military service
These are the headlines in major newspapers from January and March 2023, respectively. What is going on? Before getting into the details, a short history of politics, food and public health over the past 100 years is warranted.
Congress enacted the first farm bill in the 1930s during the Depression to come to the rescue of a destitute populace. Cheap calories were needed, but they had to be resistant to spoilage when shipped across the country. This proved to be a big boost for the large-scale farming of corn, soy and wheat.
Pretty soon, however, the country was awash in these high-glucose crops and had to find uses for them. Some of those uses included ethanol for cars and high-fructose corn syrup as a substitute for cane sugar. Corn also happens to be the most heavily subsidized crop.
HFCS was declared GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) by the FDA in 1986 and could thus be freely added to all foods imaginable, since it also prevents spoilage. Sugar, a combination of glucose and fructose, already had the GRAS waiver since 1958, the only drawback mentioned was tooth decay. Two-thirds of the farm bill is currently used for nutrition programs such as SNAP for the indigent population and the National School Lunch Program, to name a couple.
If the farm bill wasn’t enough to change the American diet, another factor just as powerful came into play, namely the Diet Heart Hypothesis, which vilified saturated fats and cholesterol. In 1950, there was a rash of middle-aged American men dying from heart attacks. Never mind that over 40 percent of the population was smoking at the time and transfats/hydrogenated oils in the form of margarines and Crisco (hydrogenated cotton seed oil) had replaced butter and lard throughout the war years. Numerous large-scale trials to validate the Diet Heart Hypothesis failed to show that it was the saturated fat derived from meat and whole fat dairy causing heart disease. The Nurses’ Health Study, undertaken in the 1980s — which followed over 88,000 nurses for 16 years — could only come up with transfat/hydrogenated oils as a risk for heart disease. And full fat dairy was weight neutral and showed a reduced risk for stroke. Full fat yogurt was actually slimming.
This, however, did not stop the diehards in the ivory towers of medicine from defending the Diet Heart Hypothesis. Voices suggesting sugar and refined carbohydrates were to blame were drowned out as anti-science. If it sounds familiar, it is. The United States Senate Select Committee on Nutrition and Human Needs, headed by George McGovern, convened in 1977 and declared dietary fat guilty of causing heart attacks and obesity.
They set forth the following: raise the consumption of carbohydrates to 55 percent to 60 percent of calories and decrease fat consumption from approximately 40 percent to 30 percent with no more than 10 percent coming from saturated fat.
The famous food pyramid was rolled out, with its base consisting of 10 to 11 daily servings of carbs such as breads, pasta, rice and potatoes. Even carbonated soft drinks and juices made the grade. And the citizens took to the new dietary rules like fish to the water and exported it to the rest of the world.
Fast forward from the 1960s to 2022, there is a direct correlation between the adoption of the low-fat, low-cholesterol diet with our expanding waistlines.
The incidence of obesity in 1960 was 13 percent compared to over 40 percent of the population currently, and in some states such as Mississippi, it is over 50 percent. If the recent COVID pandemic is any indicator, it hit people with obesity and unhealthy lifestyles the hardest, according to a recent article in the American Journal of Medicine from November 2022. The authors looked at the frequency of fast food, soda and fresh fruit/veggie consumption, as well as physical activity, and there was a direct correlation between heart disease death rates and low intake of fresh fruit/veggies and low physical activity.
Example: Age-adjusted average annual death rate from heart disease in adults ages 65 and older, time period 2017 to 2019 in Montana, is 272.4 to 930.9 per 100,000 as compared to Mississippi, with 1,283.5 to 2,749.7 per 100,000.
Back to childhood obesity … It affects 1 in 5 kids and 20 percent of those live with pre-diabetes. Childhood obesity has tripled in the last 30 years. The birth weight of newborns is up by 1 to 2 pounds in recent years and not all are born to mothers with gestational diabetes. It is not just genetics, which accounts for at most 9 percent of childhood obesity. Epigenetics plays a much larger role. This happens when your genes are turned on or off by your environment. In the case of the unborn child in utero, if all the mom consumes is fast food and sugar-sweetened sodas, the baby is literally marinated in sugar. Glucose taken in excess, however, leads to higher insulin levels. Increased insulin levels lead to increased weight gain, thus the higher birth weight. If that baby then is fed formula, especially soy-derived, rather than breast milk, it is a recipe for disaster. Once off baby food, which for the most part is also laced with sugars, the kids transition to the breakfast cereals, most of which are close to 50 percent sugar and high fructose corn syrup. This is not even counting the soft drinks or nonfat chocolate milk handed out with the school lunches.
Add to this scenario that most young families don’t cook and the family relies on ready-made dinners from the grocery store or fast food from McDonald’s or Kentucky Fried Chicken. Furthermore, if the family is on the SNAP program, things are often worse, since the program also gives out fruit juices, ice cream and cookies. There is little chance to grow up healthy and be of normal weight. Obese kids are at high risk to become obese adolescents and adults
This brings me to the article in the Epoch Times (March 7) with the headline: “Almost 80 percent of Americans aged 17 to 24 Unfit for Military Service, according to the Department of Defense.” Quoting a U.S. Army General: “Some of the challenges we have are obesity, pre-existing medical conditions and behavioral health problems.” A security analyst added: “High obesity rates have narrowed the recruiting pool considerably, coupled with falling intelligence and education standards.”
This also translates into poor overall fitness. Obese active-duty soldiers are also 33 percent more likely to suffer musculoskeletal injuries. This represents a national security threat, according to the CDC. Again the root of the problem seems to be processed food and sugar sweetened beverages.
So, what can be done? On an individual level, it is easier — just buy the unprocessed staples, such as lentils, beans, even rice and potatoes. Unprocessed carbs have been unjustly vilified. The China study from the 1990s showed that rural rice farmers eating white rice did not get fat. Same for Japan, where a lot of white rice is consumed. The missing link to obesity is the sugar. Once the Chinese opened up to fast-food joints, their type 2 diabetes rate jumped from 1 percent in the 1980s to almost 13 percent in just slightly more than a decade.
And be sure to eat your five daily vegetables and two to three portions of fresh fruit. Absolutely no sweetened beverages, juices or shakes, even the ones made with fresh fruit since the preparation of the shake destroys the fiber, your antidote to the absorption of sugar. Desserts are for birthdays and holidays only, like in grandma’s day!
You can enjoy full-fat dairy, but stay away from nonfat yogurt with fruit at the bottom, another sugar bomb. And don’t forget your protein sources — chicken, red meat, the latter about once a week, and fish (but, please, no deep-fried catfish). You can and should have eggs, which are an excellent source of protein and antioxidants. You no longer have to worry about their cholesterol content, unless you combine them with pancakes soaked in HCFS syrup and bacon on the side.
A bigger problem, however, are the Big Three: Big Food, Big Pharma and Big Medicine. Big Food, because it bought into the low-fat, low-cholesterol theory, and Big Pharma is happy to provide us with the latest and greatest drugs for a temporary fix, albeit at a price, such as the newer drugs for diabetes and obesity.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently advised doctors that they now can use the obesity drugs for kids as young as 6 years of age, and if that fails, submit the children to gastric-bypass procedures. Never mind the side effects of the drugs or a lifetime of problems with malabsorption of essential vitamins after the surgery. Not a single mention about lifestyle changes, such as programs for single mothers and families with young children, teaching them the basics of healthy nutrition.
You would think that the American Association of Nutrition and Dietetics, which licenses all dietitians, would come to the rescue. The silence speaks volumes — after all, most of its funding comes from Big Food.
If we went back to real, whole unprocessed food, we all would save money, having once again healthy, bright children. This movement has to start from the grassroots, boycotting the toxic food and beverages in the grocery stores, fast-food joints and school lunches. Pack a healthy lunch for your kid!
I will end by quoting Dr. Peter Cleave, one of the many doctors and researchers, who testified at the McGovern committee as follows: “For a modern disease to be related to an old-fashioned food is one of the most ludicrous things I have ever heard in my life,” referring to the notion that the concept of heart disease was related to natural foods that sustained mankind for thousands of years. The committee did not agree, and we suffer the consequences after 35 years on the low-saturated, low-fat diet.
Dr. Eva Abbo is a doctor of internal medicine in La Jolla, Calif., and
former Laurel resident who still
frequently visits.
