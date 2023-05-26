Laurel's Social Club provides teens an oasis of acceptance
In the past few years, schools all over the country have become more inclusive to children with special needs such as autism. However, there has been a lack of inclusion in everyday life and society, especially for teens. After noticing this problem, Crystal Phillips opened the Social Club in Downtown Laurel to combat the lack of inclusive spaces outside of the school setting.
“We wanted to create a space for all individuals to feel accepted and to be able to grow,” Phillips said.
The Social Club opened in January 2020 with the goal of becoming a space for all children to feel welcome, regardless of any disabilities. Phillips hosts many events, but her Tuesday Socials have shown the biggest impact. On the second Tuesday of each month, the Social Club hosts teens with special needs, so they can make friends and feel loved.
“I wanted to create opportunities throughout the year for those with or without a diagnosis to come together and create relationships,” Phillips said. “I have a 14-year-old son on the autism spectrum, so that has really been the fuel to this fire.”
The kids have begun calling the Tuesday Socials “Big Kid Night,” and it has become something that these teens get to look forward to. Some of the teens have been able to grow their social skills through the events. Margaret Lack has gotten her son Hunter involved with Big Kid Night since it first started, and he has grown to love it.
“It is his favorite night of the month, and he loves getting to hang out with his friends,” Lack said.
Over the past year, Phillips’ event has grown, with about 15 teens getting together each month. The group plays games and eats dinner, and Phillips tries to incorporate a theme each month. She has even brought in peer volunteers to help facilitate the accepting atmosphere. However, Phillips does the majority of the monthly event herself, and she does not require her guests to pay for the Tuesday Socials.
“We survive on very little funding, but we always offer these events at no charge to families,” Phillips said.
This has caused her funds to run tight, and the need for community support has grown, she said. Inclusion is not only necessary for school, but for society, as well. These teens have grown a lot together through Big Kid Night, and it requires a lot of support.
“We would love to grow this ministry because we have seen that it works, so hopefully we can get more people involved in what we do financially,” Phillips said.
The Social Club plans to continue the Tuesday Socials as long as it can, but there are plans to do more. Phillips would like to eventually host events for other age groups, such as elementary children and adults with autism. Even through the growth of the Social Club, Phillips will always want it to be an inclusive space for everyone.
“Parents should be encouraged to push their kids to be involved and socialize with others,” Lack said. “The Social Club is a judgment-free zone!”
