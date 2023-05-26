Laurel's Social Club provides teens an oasis of acceptance

In the past few years, schools all over the country have become more inclusive to children with special needs such as autism. However, there has been a lack of inclusion in everyday life and society, especially for teens. After noticing this problem, Crystal Phillips opened the Social Club in Downtown Laurel to combat the lack of inclusive spaces outside of the school setting.

bg kid play 1

Teenagers enjoy a game of Twister at The Social Club. (Photos by Sheridan White)
bg kid play 2

Regan Shows bats a balloon as a teen volunteer looks on at Big Kid Night at the club. (Photos by Sheridan White)

