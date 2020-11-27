Mr. and Mrs. Bob Billingsley will serve as chairman and chairwoman of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s upcoming fundraiser, The Bronze Gala MMXX. Instead of an in-person event this year, an online auction will be from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 through 8 p.m. Dec. 5. The online auction of fabulous trips, jewelry, entertaining packages, items for the home and garden (women and men), as well as original artwork, can be accessed at LRMA2020.ggo.bid. Auction items may also be viewed in the LRMA Sanderson Gallery during normal museum operating hours. All proceeds benefit LRMA exhibitions and education programs that provide arts enrichment experiences free for thousands of families each year. For more, call 601-649-6374 or email info@LRMA.org.
