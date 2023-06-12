Laurel celebrated one of its favorite traditions Friday evening in the annual Blues Bash at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. This year’s event featured the iconic Mississippi sounds of The Blue Monday Band, with barbecue from Hog Heaven and drinks from Southern Beverage Co. and Coca-Cola United.
