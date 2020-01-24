The Ellisville Garden Club's December meeting was at First Baptist Church of Ellisville Family Life Center.
The club’s program was presented by Danny Shows, local businessman and bonsai enthusiast. He began by defining that a Bonsai is simply a suppressed tree. He said a bonsai could be developed from a variety of trees and shrubs including maple, cypress, elm, ginkgo, pine, cedar, azalea, ficus, jade, cherry and tea. He discussed the proper pots that the bonsai should be grown in as well as the soil mixture in which they grow best. He went into great detail about the trimming process. At the end, the group enjoyed a display of several bonsai plants that Shows brought. The group then had a Q-and-A session to gain a better understanding of this beautiful and mysterious art.
Frances Cooley shared her hobby by displaying a few of her beautiful quilts. She described the cutting and stitching of the tops. She told about quilt shows, patterns and stories behind quilts.
The club discussed the success of several recent projects, including the Christmas party at the library, ticket sales for Laurel Tour of Homes, the Ellisville tree-lighting, toys delivered to Batson Children's Hospital, the Art Sculpture Contest at South Jones High School, helping a family at South Jones Elementary project and the Jones County Rest Home project.
Members agreed as they enjoyed the fellowship and all the successful program accomplishments of 2019 and look forward to the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.