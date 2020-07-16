If you are looking for a fun summer read, you might want to consider stopping by The Bookstore in the Window and picking up a copy of “Perfection” by Mississippi native and former Ellisville resident Danyele Patrick.
To add to the summer fun, The Bookstore in the Window is hosting a book signing with Patrick on Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The bookstore is located inside Lott Furniture Store on Front Street in downtown Laurel.
Copies are $17.95 each. Patrick will also be happy to sign books that were purchased prior to the event.
Sonya Dykes opened The Bookstore in the Window earlier this year to offer a unique book-buying experience to this area.
“I’ve loved reading as long as I can remember, so opening a bookstore has always been a dream job for me,” Dykes explained. “The opportunity presented itself and I was able to open The Bookstore in the Window. My store is quirky and different, and I hope it makes people feel comfortable as soon as they walk in.”
One of the reasons Dykes’ bookstore is different from the big chain stores is that almost all the books she sells are generally a little older and have had previous owners.
“You won’t find any new releases in the store, unless it’s from a local author,” she said. “I wanted to carry books by our local authors, so I reached out to Danyele about putting her book in the store. I’ve been trying to have her in for a book signing for months, but COVID stopped us. We are finally able to make it happen, so I hope everyone will be able to come to the store, meet Danyele, and buy a copy of her book!”
Prior to opening her bookstore, Dykes worked in Student Affairs at Jones College. It was in this capacity that she met Patrick who attended the college from 2010-2012.
“I loved my time at Jones and one of the reasons for that is Ms. Sonya,” Patrick said. “She was so great with all the students, planning events and making the college experience so much fun. When she asked if I would like to have a book signing at her new store, I immediately said, ‘yes.’”
The book’s storyline follows Georgia, an up-and-coming Hollywood actress with her own television show and all the problems associated with constantly being in the limelight of the tabloids.
Published by WestBow Press, a division of Thomas Nelson Publishing, the book’s synopsis reads, “…when the ghosts of (Georgia’s) past beckon her to come home to her small town, she must come to terms with the family she has left behind as well as the truth about herself. She must answer pressing questions: Is perfection truly attainable? And if so, is it worth losing yourself to find it?"
According to one critic, “‘Perfection’ reminded me of a Hallmark movie, and it was a very clean read. The author worked in some great spiritual lessons, and I appreciated ‘The Prodigal Son’ angle to the story.”
Another reader wrote, “This is a great story of love, faith, doubt, confusion and more. I could actually relate much of the storyline with my own life.”
Originally from Silver Creek, Patrick is a graduate of Jones County Junior College, William Carey University and is scheduled to receive her master’s degree in dyslexia studies from WCU in August.
She teaches first grade at Christian Heritage Academy. Patrick and her husband, Rease, live in Palestine, Texas with their dog, Gus. Patrick is currently working on two novels, a sequel to “Perfection” and a murder mystery.
