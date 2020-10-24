Survivor Libby McRae opens up on breast cancer
Seven years ago, when Libby McRae was 40, she knew breast cancer already ran an aggressive streak in her family — she’d lost two aunts to the disease. She wasn’t prepared to be diagnosed with it herself.
That October, a “pinky promise” petition was being passed around. The signee pledged to encourage 22 other women to get a breast exam. McRae ignored the petition the first time she saw it; but she caved when a Girl Scout asked her to sign it for a merit badge project.
“So I went and got my exam, not believing I had breast cancer,” McRae said. “I had no symptoms, and I was still doing my regular exams. When we got to the biopsy, they said they saw a mass.”
Breast cancer appears as a mass of abnormal cell growth, which can feel slightly firm or hard. McRae’s cancer was Stage 0, the earliest possible stage.
“Thanks to early detection, my chances of survival went up,” she said. “I didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation because it was centralized at one place.”
For her treatment, McRae got a double mastectomy, meaning she had both breasts surgically removed.
“Research shows that you can have one breast removed, but generally in about five to seven years, the cancer will come back,” she said. “Because of my family history and the aggression of the cancer, I had both removed. I didn’t want to face the possibility of having it again.”
This diagnosis was how McRae, seven years later, was selected one of three grand marshals for the first Laurel Housing Authority Breast Cancer Awareness Month parade.
“Charlotte (Williams), of course, knows me from the community, and she knows my story and my family,” said McRae, who’s worked for Child Protective Services for more than 20 years. “I was picked to represent my age group, 40-year-old African-American women just reaching a point where they need to be examined.”
McRae received her initial exam at South Central Regional Medical Center, then continued the rest of her treatment at the Breast Center at Hattiesburg Clinics. There were only two months between the day she was diagnosed and the day she had a double mastectomy.
“It was so worth it,” she said. “It was the aggressiveness of the cancer. I didn’t want to wait.”
McRae said she owed her moment in the parade, maybe even her life, to early detection.
“The early detection part is the most important,” she said. “That’s why we’re encouraging women to get examined and to not wait until October. Please continue to go and encourage other women to go.”
A double mastectomy can reduce the chances of breast cancer by 95 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute. Women who inherit cancer-causing mutations — like McRae — should consider the surgery to reduce risk.
It sounds scary, but it might not be as bad as it sounds, McRae said.
“Don’t let fear keep you from doing something that could save your life,” she said. “Modern medicine is awesome, so you can have a reconstruction. They may not look, to you, as natural as before, but getting what’s going to kill you removed can save your life. It’s not as bad as people think. It’s worth it.”
More information can be found at cancer.gov.
