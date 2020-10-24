Mary Alice stood about 5 feet tall and couldn't have weighed more than 110 pounds soaking wet. She was my stepmother, the love of my father's life.
And she was the toughest, most hard-nosed woman I have ever met. She could scare the scowl off a heavyweight fighter. She could have bodybuilders cowering in a corner.
When she came up against her biggest opponent — breast cancer — it was a fight for the ages. It was a fight that she was destined to not win, and a fight, ultimately, that she succumbed to. Cancer is that kind of beast — a miserable, horrible beast that eats away at the physical body while attacking the mental and emotional parts of the body as well. Continuing to fight, Mary Alice said, was the hardest thing of all.
There were days when she couldn't eat or get off the couch, when thoughts of giving up sneaked into her mind. It would have been the easy thing to do — just give up and be free of all the pain. But then she'd look around at the love and the support and everything still good about life, and she would fight on.
No matter how bad the pain, no matter how dire the circumstances, that little spitfire went round for round with this dreadful disease. Her fight, her spirit became the thing of family legend.
In the final round of that heavyweight fight featuring a woman who barely could walk, breast cancer delivered the final knockout blow to her physical body. She has been gone almost 20 years.
I wish those of you who are fighting that same fight could have known her for at least a few minutes. I wish you could have seen her refusing to give in for even one second. Ever. And I hope that the spirit of Mary Alice touches each one of you brave warriors who are in the middle of this fight. I hope each of you carries that same steadfast resolve that breast cancer will not win — it cannot win.
Although it took Mary Alice from us on this earth, it made those around us even stronger for knowing that whatever the obstacles life throws your way, if you fight like hell and refuse to give up or give in, the victory will be yours.
I will leave you with these salient words spoken by a basketball coach who was fighting his own debilitating bout with cancer. His name was Jim Valvano and the speech came at an awards show nearly 27 years ago. I can repeat verbatim that entire speech, yet one passage has stuck with me — and I hope it will stick with you.
Standing at a lectern as cancer ate away his insides, he said, "Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart and it cannot touch my soul. Those three things will live on ... forever."•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
