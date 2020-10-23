The fight against cancer often requires great amounts of love and support from its patients’ nearest and dearest friends. Laurel’s Whitney Pickering, an eight-year breast cancer survivor, knows this best. She credits her successful fight to faith, family and the support of a loving community.
Pickering was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 after concerns arose during daily activities convinced her to undergo examination.
“My husband and I went out for a run, and my sports bra didn’t seem to fit right,” Pickering said. “I did a self breast exam and found a lump. I let it go for a few weeks, but I checked it again, and sure enough, it was still there. That’s how I found it.”
Pickering, who was 43 at the time of the discovery, said the diagnosis was devastating for the entire family. In her experience, one of the toughest tasks was sharing the news with her four young children, who at the time ranged from a second-grade student to a high school junior.
“How we would go about sharing that information with the children was something that my husband and I had to talk about,” Pickering said. “We needed to know that what we told them was something that would make them feel confident and that they would know that their mom was going to be OK.”
The Pickerings were careful not to make a hasty decision concerning the treatment they would pursue, taking time to do research in order to find the best option for their situation. They ultimately chose breast conservation therapy, which involves a lumpectomy followed by chemotherapy and moderate doses of radiation therapy to eradicate any residual disease.
“We decided that it wasn’t necessary to take a sledgehammer to a problem that could probably be solved with a fly swatter,” Pickering said. “I’m very happy with my decision.”
She and her family were soon engulfed by the support of those who went above and beyond to care for Pickering and her family as they navigated this new journey.
“From the moment I went in for surgery, I was given a care basket from a local church whose youth had made care packages for women they did not even know and had them delivered to the surgery center,” she said. “From that moment to having an outpouring from my Sunday school class (at First Baptist Church), who essentially delivered a minimum of two meals (per day) for almost six months to my family.
“It’s hard not to get choked up, knowing the support of folks — whether I knew them or not — was carrying me through this time.”
Through their showings of support, Pickering said she received a wealth of helpful advice from friends and family that helped her through her fight. Some of her most memorable lessons came from friends who were simply trying to help put a smile on her face when she needed it most.
“One of my favorite pieces of advice that I was given during my cancer treatment was in reference to wigs,” Pickering said. “A friend of mine said one day, ‘Whitney, you need three wigs. You need one wig that makes you feel great, and you need to spend as much money on that wig as you would on a dress that’d you wear to a formal dinner. You need a second wig that’s for everyday (use). Make sure that it’s made of real hair and it’s cut so that it’s comfortable for you. And then, honey, you need a wig that you can throw into the washing machine.’
“Even in that bit of humor was some great advice. I think sometimes we need to be honest with each other because, as young women, image can be very important. From your hair, your makeup, your eyebrows — or lack of them — it’s very important to have those discussions, not only so that you look as good as you can so you also feel as well as you can.”
Pickering remains active in local campaigns to raise breast cancer awareness for those who continue to fight the same battle she and her family endured years ago, spreading a message of hope that the disease can still be overcome with perseverance and the helping hands of a strong support system.
