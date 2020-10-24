These days, Debbie Hegwood has to wear a hat and paint on her eyebrows. But she’s not complaining. The way she sees it, that’s a small price to pay for being alive.
“I’m here,” she said, “and I thank God every day.”
Hegwood, 66, is a Laurel native who was accustomed to being on the go all the time. But it appeared her days were numbered back in the fall of 2016, after she found a knot in her breast and another one under her arm and heard her doctor’s prognosis.
“He thought I was between a (Stage) 3 and 4,” meaning the cancer was aggressive and had spread, possibly to some of her organs, and likely incurable. Hegwood had to wait an agonizing two days before getting the results of those tests.
“Those were the longest two days of my life,” she said. “I did a lot of crying and a lot of praying. I had a lot of people praying for me.”
And there was power in those prayers, she said. When the doctor called her to his office, the results showed that her cancer was between Stages 2-3.
“That was the prayers … there’s nothing else it could have been,” she said.
The cancer wasn’t as aggressive as first believed, but the treatment was. It sounds like a classic battle between good and evil — Hegwood and her Prayer Warriors vs. the Red Devil. The latter is the nickname given to the chemotherapy that uses the drug Doxorubicin to stop the growth of cancer cells.
She went to the Cancer Center at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg once a week for eight weeks to undergo chemo, then radiation treatments.
“There’s no way to describe how sick you are,” Hegwood said. “I don’t wish it on my worst enemy. The next day, you’re throwing up and you stay so sick … and just as you’re starting to come out of it, it’s time to go back.”
She still gets emotional when she thinks about what she went through during that time and how she survived.
“What got me through it was God,“ she said, her voice cracking. “Every time I went through those doors, I asked Him to take my hand, and He did. I’m here today because of Him.”
Hegwood was used to being the caregiver in her family, but she had to have help during her treatment.
The former Debbie Pilgrim graduated from R.H. Watkins High School in Laurel and went to work at Howard Industries. She stayed there for many years, working her way up to supervisor at the ballast plan and moving to the facility in Mendenhall.
“I worked my way up,” she said. “I was used to hard work.”
She then met Jack Hegwood and they got married. He suffered a serious injury in the oilfield, so she was helping take care of him and going back and forth to Laurel to care for her mother, Betty Jones, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
She credits her family — husband Jack, son Chad Kitchens and his wife Lynn — and close friend Crystal Hurtt for “going through this with me every step of the way,” she said.
Hegwood and her husband live in Wiggins and serve as managers of Lake Loc-O-Leen campground. They got that job by happenstance after going there to fish one day and learning that the manager was about to leave.
“They offered us the job and we took it,” she said.
She’s still “on the go constantly,” she said, but not at the pace she used to.
“I still have my good days and bad days,“ Hegwood said, quickly adding that she’s grateful for all of her days. She enjoys watching her great-grandson Kayden play baseball — those are the good days, of course. And just this week, she had a bad day — dealing with a burglary at their property on Pittman Road, just outside of Ellisville. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department caught the thief “red-handed,” she said, adding that she was glad they did … and he should be, too!
“I’m a strong person,” she said, and credited God for giving her that strength.
Hegwood didn’t have the classic risk factors for breast cancer. No one in her family had the disease before and she was living an active lifestyle. She was diagnosed with what’s referred to as hormonal cancer.
“My body was producing too much estrogen,” Hegwood said. “They’re seeing more and more of that being diagnosed.”
She still goes for checkups every six months, and so far, so good. She remains cancer-free.
“The hair didn’t grow back right on my head and I lost my eyebrows,” she said, “but I just wear a hat and paint on some eyebrows and go on about my life. That’s a small price.”
Lynn Kitchens said she and the rest of the family are grateful Hegwood got an early enough diagnosis to be able to beat the cancer.
“She’s not just a mother-in law-to me, she’s a mother and friend,” Kitchens said, “and I’m very thankful that she is a survivor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.