The South Jones High School football program showed its support for the fight against breast cancer by painting the 50-yard line pink for the Braves' home game against Brookhaven High School on Oct. 16. Schools in and around the Free State show support for the fight against breast cancer annually as well. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
