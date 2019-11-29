choir
Buy Now

The annual Jones College Christmas Celebration featuring the Concert Choir will offer the audience an opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season musically and through giving this year. Director Dr. Joel Dunlap is asking the audience to bring one new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive as admission to the two concerts on Thursday, Dec. 5, or Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Laurel.

If you go

Thursday and Friday, 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Laurel — Jones College Concert Choir Christmas Celebration

Scroll down for list of choir members

 “We’re happy to help the Salvation Army in their efforts to make Christmas a special time for the kids in the Pine Belt,” Dunlap said.

 This year’s theme, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” will be highlighting the popular Christmas songs from World War II, such as “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride.” The concert will also feature well-known Christmas classics such as “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”  The concert will conclude with the choir's signature finale “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

 “This year’s Christmas Concert Celebration will be spectacular!,” Dunlap said. “We have such a tremendous group of students in our choir and I am looking forward to sharing the unique theme,‘I'll Be Home for Christmas’ with our audience. We also have a superb orchestra and, as always, I am delighted that the Laurel Ballet Academy will be joining us. This has been a highly-anticipated event each year and we’re especially proud to be able to assist the Salvation Army this year.” 

Additionally, the concert choir will feature two soloists, Alexandra Arnold and Reagan Arnold. Laurel’s Alexandra Arnold was the Southaven Junior and Senior High School choir director from 2013-16 before moving to Glade Elementary school to teach music and theater for the last three years. Reagan Arnold is a 2017 Jones graduate from Collins and is currently in his last semester at the University of Mississippi. He is on scholarship with the St. Andrews United Methodist Chancel Choir under the direction of Dr. Bradley Robinson. At Ole Miss, he is a member of the University Choir and Concert Singers and plans to pursue a graduate degree in vocal performance after completing his B.M.E.  Arnold said he is thrilled to rejoin the group at Jones where he had so many “mountaintop musical moments.” One of his favorites while a member of the JC Concert Choir is singing John Rutter’s “Gloria.”

 “Coming back as a guest soloist is a dream fulfilled for me as a vocal performer,” said Arnold, who was also a member of JC Voices and theater productions at Jones.

 For more information about JC’s Concert Choir, contact Dunlap at joel.dunlap@jcjc.edu or the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203.

—  By Teresa McCreery/JC Media Relations

Jones College Concert Choir members

Sarah Acosta, Hattiesburg

Olivia Adkins, Laurel

Zailen  Allen, Liberty

Keara Altman, Quitman

Carolyn Barlow, Laurel

Sharityn Beasley, Mississippi

Erin Biglane, Ellisville

Layne  Boykin , Waynesboro 

Mckay Lee Bray, Leakesville 

Vincent Brown, Moselle

Sarah Brownlee, Laurel  

Desi Brunty, Laurel

Hannah Byrd, Laurel

Zikeya Byrd, Saraland, AL

Patrick Callen, Laurel

Coriana Carmichael, Laurel

Ka'Lisha Carter, Waynesboro

Krimel Chandler, Liberty

Jada Clark, Waynesboro

Ebony Cole, Laurel 

Chicago Collins, Brookhaven

Erica Cooley, Waynesboro

Jalen Cooley, Quitman 

Caidyn Crowder, Ellisville

Alexander Dailey, Buckatunna 

Faith De Castro, Tamuning, Guam

Lydia Dees, Ellisville

Brittani Dozier, Laurel 

Seth Estes, Ellisville

Ty Evans, Laurel 

Lexie Floyd, Quitman

Christen Ford, Ellisville 

Kaneisha Fortenberry, Laurel

Haley Gable, Laurel

Alyssa Garick, Laurel

Shedrick George, Laurel

Allison Gibson, Lucedale

Cortland Goff, Ellisville

Peyton Griffin, Ellisville

Rasheed Griffin, Jackson 

Haley Guy, Laurel

Kayla Hannah, Byram 

Hunter Heath, Ellisville 

Hannah Henderson, Millry, AL

Rondaisha Henry, Bay Springs

Khalil Herron, Laurel

Mackenzie Hoffman, Laurel 

Madison Hoffman, Laurel

Haley Holifield, Laurel

Chandon Johns, Ellisville

Dariyel Johnson, Leakesville

Tiannia Johnson, Louisville

Rayshawn Johnson, Laurel

Jourdon Joshua, Laurel

Lacoby Keys, Moselle

Peyton King, Petal 

Kyra Lampley, Petal

Jada Lee, Sumrall 

Shara Lee- McSwain, Sumrall 

Janna Lewis, Enterprise

Madeline Lott, Columbia 

Kelsey Malone, Richton

Kaylee Manning, Laurel

Hunter Mason, Laurel

Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville

Bryce McDonald, Richton

Kamryn McGee, Hattiesburg

Anna-Claire McKellar, Vicksburg

Sarah McMillan, Millry, AL

Luke McMurphy, Leakesville 

Hallie Meadows, Piave

Makaila Mims, Laurel 

Eden Murphy, Petal 

Chelsea Musgrove, Soso

D'vonte Myers , Louin

Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel

Caleb Pearce, Ellisville

Jalin Phillips, Waynesboro

Olivia Pippin, Laurel 

Zyion Pittman, Soso

Mackenzie Rolison, Long Beach

Avyana Russell, Hattiesburg

Larsen Sanford, Seminary

Connor Shivers, Lena

Titan Singer, Long Beach 

Josarah Slover, Laurel

Savanah Smith, Raleigh 

Tellas Smith, Laurel

James Smith, Hattiesburg

Alex Snowdy, Madison

Jenna Sumrall, Laurel

Janna Swanner, Taylorsville

Rebecca Taylor, Magee

Shaylee Thames, Petal 

Jesse Thomas, Smithdale 

Michael Thompson, Laurel

Reagan Todd, Laurel

Karsyn Ulmer, Laurel

Bonner Welch, Moselle

Jasmine Wells, Mendenhall

Morgan Westmoreland, Laurel

Charles Zickus, Ellisville 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.