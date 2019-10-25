Laurel Little Theatre continues its 59th season with a November production of the Neil Simon comedy “Broadway Bound.”
Evening performances are Nov.1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays, Nov. 3 and 10, are at 2 p.m. The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours a day at 601-428-0140.
This show was one of Simon’s last plays. It tells the true story of his own beginning as a comedy writer in radio and television back in the 1940s and ’50s, and as he progressed to writing for the Broadway stage and movie screenplays.
When the original production of “Broadway Bound” opened In New York in 1988, it received many nominations and multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Critic’s Circle awards, as well as being a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize.
A successful movie version had an all-star cast of Anne Bancroft, Hume Cronyn, Jerry Orbach, Jonathan Silverman and Corey Parker. Cronyn won an Emmy Award for his performance.
Rick Youngblood is directing the show and also plays Simon’s alter ego character Eugene. He’s the chief financial officer and chief academic officer at Jones College. Youngblood has been involved in many LLT productions and served as the LLT board president for several years.
The cast includes many LLT veteran actors.
Artist Mark Brown is the department chairman of the Visual Arts Division at Jones College. He’s also involved in the new Free State Records studio at Jones.
Christine Buckler-Liverett is a longtime alumni of LLT productions, dating back to her first shows in the 1980s. She’s a professor of education at William Carey.
Jason Dedwylder has served at Jones College in various capacities over the last 13 years and is now the dean of Academic Affairs. Before that, he was a legislative aide in Washington, D.C.
Luke Hammonds grew up in the area, then was off for six years in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning to the Pine Belt. He’s now the HR director at Jones College.
Catherine Nowicki is an equity actress who’s appeared in professional shows from Off-Broadway in NYC to as far away as Japan. Since moving to Laurel, she’s become well known for outstanding roles played at LLT and HCLO, especially remembered as Louise in “Always … Patsy Cline” and Miss Hannigan in “Annie.”
“‘Broadway Bound’ is touching, funny and moving — a show not to be missed,” show officials said in a press release. “It’s not really for young audiences, but appropriate for all adult ages.”
Single tickets are available, but the best deal is a four-punch LLT season ticket that saves up to 24 percent off the single ticket prices. Just call in reservations for a performance date and then the ticket transaction is handled at the door.
For information on tickets or any other questions, email
