The City of Laurel, in partnership with the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and the Laurel Arts League, invites local artists to display their talent and tell the story of Laurel by transforming 12 traffic control boxes into works of art with the goal to brighten city streetscapes, enhance community pride and create new, paid opportunities for local artists.
Artists ages 18 and older who work or live in the Laurel area are invited to submit applications, and there is no fee to apply. All entries must include a completed application and design proposal. Applications and submission instructions can be found on the City of Laurel's website at www.laurelms.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 4, at noon.
The project is funded by a $10,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission
Selected artists will receive an honorarium of $800 to offset costs associated with artwork production.
